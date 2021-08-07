Neeraj Chopra vs Johannes Vetter: Head to head and ranking details in 2021

Neeraj Chopra and Johannes Vetter have both made their way into the final of the men's javelin throw event. The Indian finished first in qualification with a humongous throw of 86.65 meters while the German was right behind with an 85.64 meter throw.

The two have been competing against each other for years. Though Vetter has always gotten the better of Chopra, the Indian would be delighted that he came out on top in the qualifying round. The rivalry now boils down to the final of the event. On that note, here are the head-to-head records and rankings of the two athletes.

Men's javelin throw final preview

Johannes Vetter has been sensational in the last 24 months. The German has recorded a total of seventeen 90m-plus throws in the period, with a personal best of 97.29m, which also happens to be the second-best in the history of the sport. Vetter could only finish fifth in Rio, but he has improved a lot since then. His ability to consistently throw above 90 meters makes him one of the favorites to win the gold medal at the Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra has been one of India's best performers in field events. The 23-year-old has risen from strength to strength in recent times and is slated to create history by winning a medal at the Olympics.

His improved technique and strength have enabled him to breach the 85-meter mark consistently. Chopra recorded his personal best throw of 88.07 meters at the Indian Grand Prix earlier this year. If he manages to hit somewhere around his PB mark, he could very well fulfill his dream of winning an Olympic medal.

Neeraj Chopra vs Johannes Vetter: Head-to-head record in 2021

The two athletes have only met once this year - at the Kuortane Grand Prix in Finland. Vetter was once again brilliant as he recorded a humongous 93.59-meter throw to take the gold. The silver went to Keshorn Walcott, who threw the javelin at a distance of 89.12 meters while Neeraj Chopra managed to come third after an 86.79 meter attempt.

Neeraj Chopra vs Johannes Vetter rankings

The German's dominance in field events over the last two years has helped him grab the number 1 position in the world. Neeraj Chopra, on the other hand, is ranked 16th.

Olympics 2021: What time is the men's javelin throw final event?

The javelin throw final of the Olympics is scheduled for August 7. The event is set to start at 4:30 PM IST.

Olympics 2021: Where to watch the men's javelin throw final?

Sony Sports network holds the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecast on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Live streams of the events will be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

