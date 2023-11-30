25-year-old Kerala sprinter Omkar Nath killed in bike accident

Kerala sprinter Omkar Nath lost his life at the age of 25 in a bike accident on Wednesday, November 29. The incident took place on the national highway at Punalur in Kollam District during the late hours of Wednesday, according to a report in Sportstar.

Omkar Nath was traveling on a bike along with a pillion. The former was riding the bike and lost control and his vehicle crashed into a tree near Punalur Valacode Church.

The national medalist lost his life, while the other person sustained serious injuries. The latter was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital in Kollam District.

According to Kerala Kamundi Online, the police stated that Omkar's friend is out of danger and is receiving treatment at a medical college hospital.

Kerala sprinter Omkar Nath's major achievements

Omkar Nath was a former national champion and represented the state in sprint and 100m hurdles events. The Punalur-born athlete won several medals, including the National Schools event and State meets in Kerala.

The 25-year-old athlete also clinched a bronze medal in the 100m race at the National meet in 2020. Moreover, Nath was working with the Kerala Police in the Thiruvananthapuram SP camp as a havildar.

P.P. Paul was Omkar's coach for four years during his time at the Mar Athanasius College in Kothamangalam. His coach was saddened by hearing the news and was quoted as saying to Sportstar:

“He had a very helpful nature, he often went out of his way to help his friends."

