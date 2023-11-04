The American athletes Carl Lewis, Michael Phelps, and Al Oerter have achieved incredible feats in their respective sport at the greatest levels, including the Olympic games.

Lewis competed in four Olympic Games and secured 10 Olympic medals, nine of which are gold.

Phelps' career is nothing short of legendary. He accumulated 28 Olympic medals, 23 of which are gold, three silver, and two bronze. Oerter has four Olympic gold medals to his name.

All three athletes have won four Olympic gold medals in one single event. Only six athletes have managed to win four gold medals in four consecutive games to date.

Carl Lewis - Won four Olympic gold medals in the long jump

Carl Lewis talks during a press conference at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

Carl Lewis secured four Olympic gold medals in the men's long jump event. He won these medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, 1988 Seoul Olympics, 1992 Barcelona Olympics, and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

Lewis left behind Gary Honey to secure the gold medal with a jump of 8.54m in Los Angeles. At the 1988 Olympics, the podium was dominated by three Americans with Lewis clinching the top position. Michael Powell and Lawrence Myricks secured second and third place. In Barcelona, he recorded 8.67m, and in Atlanta, Carl Lewis recorded 8.5m.

Michael Phelps - Won four Olympic gold medals in the 200m Individual medley

Michael Phelps of the United States competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Michael Phelps has won four Olympic gold medals in the men's 200m Individual Medley. He won these medals at the 2004 Athens Olympics, 2008 Beijing, 2012 London Olympics, and 2016 Rio Olympics.

At the 2008 Beijing Games, he broke the world record by clocking an impressive 1:54.23. The record was later broken by Ryan Lochte in the 2009 World Championships with a time of 1:54.10. Phelps left behind Lochte to win the gold medal in the men's 200m Individual Medley in 2004, 2008, and 2012.

Al Oerter - Won four Olympic gold medals in discus throw

Al Oerter won four Olympic gold medals in discus throw - at the 1956 Melbourne, 1960 Rome, 1964 Tokyo, and 1968 Mexico City Olympics.

For the 1964 Olympics, he was a heavy favorite. But Oerter suffered multiple serious injuries, including a neck injury, and an injury in his rib, a week before the Games. Undeterred by the injuries, he went on to not only compete but to clinch his historic third medal.

At the 1968 Games, the 32-year-old threw an Olympic record throw of 64.78 meters to win his fourth gold medal.