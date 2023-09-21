800m world champion Mary Moraa gets engaged at Kenyan airport after returning from the United States

Mary Moraa received a heartwarming surprise on her arrival in Kenya on Wednesday, September 20. The new 800m world champion was proposed for marriage by her boyfriend and athlete Richard Lagat at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Moreover, she said ‘Yes’ and told the world that she was happily taken.

Mary Moraa recently made headlines for her impressive run in the US. The athlete belongs to the Kenyan team that competed in the world championship and the Diamond League Finale.

After winning the 800m world title in August, Moraa settled for a fourth-place finish in Eugene, Oregon. Concluding her US trip at the Diamond League on September 18, the athlete returned with her team members to her country on Wednesday, when she got engaged at the airport.

Without giving a hint to Moraa, her boyfriend made it to the airport and hid behind a group of people who were there to welcome the players. As soon as the Kenyan athlete got off the plane, Lagat went down on one knee, holding a placard that read, “Will You Mary Me?”

Upon realization, Mary Moraa was shocked while the crowd got excited to witness the beautiful moment. When her boyfriend popped her the question along with a ring, the athlete said, "Yes."

After getting engaged, Moraa expressed her thoughts to the reporters:

“Nothing can express what I am feeling now. It’s a wonderful night. Let those who were eyeing me know that the chapter is closed. That was a big surprise…I thought it was the usual welcoming ceremony only to see him on one knee proposing." (via Daily Nation)

The couple first met in 2021 at the National Police Service pass-out in Embakasi. It was a case of 'love at first sight' and they have been together since.

Mary Moraa defeated 800m world champion in Budapest

Mary Moraa at World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Mary Moraa created history at the World Athletics Championship last month in Budapest in the 800m race. In the thrilling event, the athlete managed to dethrone the 2022 world-champion Athing Mu.

Moraa clocked a stunning personal best time of 1:56.03s. On the other hand, Mu achieved third place with 1:56.61 timing and silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson recorded 1:56.34. Moraa expressed her happiness, saying:

"I surprised myself too…I wasn’t expected to win the gold." (via Olympics.com)

Besides the world championship, she also experienced a wonderful run at the Diamond League races in Rabat, Lausanne, and Silesia, where she managed to win in the 800m races.