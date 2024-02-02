“A lot of issues” - Gymnast Fredrick Richard shares his experience of getting trained by Noah Lyles for his Olympic vault

American gymnast Frederick Richard recently shared his experience of getting trained under Noah Lyles’ supervision for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The six-time world champion gold medalist, Noah Lyles helped 19-year-old Richard improve his vault.

Frederick Richard, bronze medallist in all-around at the 2023 world championships, shared a video of him training on his social media handle. In the clip, Richard narrated the exercises that Lyles asked him to perform. The young athlete is first seen Face Timing Noah Lyles while training. While talking, the 100m and 200m world champion pointed out the issues with Richard’s vault style.

In the Instagram video, Frederick Richard questioned Lyles,

“A lot of issues?”

To this, the track and field athlete laughingly asked the American gymnast,

“What your arms doing man”

He added,

“I’ll get you right”

Furthermore, Frederick Richard is seen performing exercises directed by Lyles. At first, he does 20m hill sprints followed by Hill Jumps. Next, Richard performs one-leg hill jumps, speed bounces, and reaction games. He concludes the session with cold water bathing for muscle recovery.

Nevertheless, Frederick Richard shared the Instagram reel with the caption,

Lyles also commented on the video. He wrote,

"Don’t worry buddy I’ll have you catching tickets in school zones"

Noah Lyles backs Christian Coleman for speaking on time factor in track

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In January, Noah Lyles backed Christian Coleman, 100m world champion in 2019, for his statement on the ‘time’ factor in track and field. The 27-year-old talked about athletes failing to cross the 9.80s mark in 100m in 2023. He described it as a “down” year for the sport and also shared his perspective on clocking faster times.

However, he is not bothered by it because he is motivated to keep pursuing his goals. Coleman told in an interview with Citus Mag,

"To me, it’s not about the times. If there’s something to be won, I want to win it. And I don't care what time it takes to win it. I'm trying to go get it and that’s what track and field is about."

Noah Lyles agreed with Christian Coleman’s statement and expressed his views on the time factor. He wrote on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle,

"Speaking truth. The time is just icing on the cake. The Win is true bragging Rights. We all want that win.”

Currently the sixth fastest man in 100m history, Christian Coleman stunned the world by clocking 9.76s at the World Athletics Championships in Doha to win the gold medal. He was just 0.18s behind Usain Bolt’s 9.58s world record.

However, in 2023, none of the athletes, including Coleman, succeeded in crossing 9.80s. Noah Lyles, the reigning 100m world champion clocked 9.83s in the world championship last year.