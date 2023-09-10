“A product of Serena Williams' legacy” - Allyson Felix praises Coco Gauff on winning her maiden Grand Slam title at US Open 2023

Allyson Felix congratulated Coco Gauff on winning her maiden Grand Slam title and expressed her love towards the teenager's comments about tennis legend Serena Williams.

Gauff defeated Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the 2023 US Open final on Saturday, September 9. She became the first American teenager since Serena Williams to win the New York Major.

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. Along with her sister, Venus Williams, they are credited for paving the way for Black athletes in tennis. In a recent interview, Coco Gauff paid her respect to Serena Williams and said:

"The only regret that I'll have for the rest of my life is not being able to play her.... I'm still happy to just be a product of her legacy."

After Gauff clinched her maiden Grand Slam title, Allyson Felix posted on her Instagram story:

"A product of Serena Willams legacy. that part! the ultimate compliment and respect. Absolutely love to see it."

Allyson Felix praised Coco Gauff

With the win, Gauff became only the third American teenager to win the US Open women's singles title after Tracy Austin in 1979 and Serena Williams in 1999.

"This makes this moment even sweeter than I could imagine": Coco Gauff on her French Open loss in 2022

Coco Gauff after defeating Aryna Sabalenka in the women's singles final at the US Open Tennis in New York on September 9, 2023

The 2023 US Open was Gauff's second appearance in a Grand Slam final. At the 2022 French Open, she was defeated by Iga Swiatek 6-1, 6-3 in the summit clash.

During the post-match ceremony, Gauff expressed how much more her US Open victory meant after a challenging defeat in France last year. She also acknowledged that the ups and downs in the journey only make the victory sweeter.

"Oh my goodness. It means so much to me. I feel like I'm a little bit in shock in this moment. That French Open loss was a heartbreak for me. But, I realized you know God puts you through tribulations and trials and this makes this moment even sweeter than I could imagine."

"I don’t pray for results. I just ask that you know I get the strength to give it my all and whatever happens happens. I’m so blessed in this life. So I'm thankful for this moment like I don't have any word for it to be honest,” Gauff said.

Coco Gauff will rise from World No. 6 to World No. 3 as a result of her US Open triumph.