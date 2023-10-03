Ace Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem ruled out of Asian Games 2023 

Star Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has pulled out of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China because of a recurring knee injury. The decision came on the eve of the men’s javelin event in the continental showpiece.

Reports attributed to an official from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) confirmed that Nadeem told them that his condition wasn’t fit enough to participate in the men’s javelin throw event, scheduled on October 4.

Though Nadeem’s name still appears in the participation list of the javelin throw, a report from Geo TV mentioned that the 26-year-old complained to the POA about his knee after his first session in Hangzhou upon his arrival in the host nation.

“After arrival at Hangzhou at the first training session on 27th September 2023, Mr Arshad Nadeem revealed and complained to Dr Asad Abbas, who was accompanying him on the trip, that he has been grappling with persistent pain for several months, a concern that has become particularly pressing in the aftermath of the World Athletics Championship,” the POA issued its statement, as reported by Geo TV.

Arshad Nadeem underwent an MRI scan at the nearest hospital from the Asian Games village. The scans confirmed that it was a long-standing injury and following consultation with medical personnel, the Pakistan javelin thrower decided to miss his event.

“On 2nd October, he again complained of pain in the right knee and expressed a desire to undergo an evaluation to determine the impact on his ability to participate in the Javelin Throw event. The chief medical officer of the Pakistan Contingent recommended a comprehensive check-up,” the statement further read.

Arshad Nadeem-Neeraj Chopra rivalry will be absent

Arshad Nadeem’s recent setback ruled him out of contention for a gold medal in the men’s javelin throw. The Indian sports fans will certainly miss a fierce competitor in Nadeem to challenge Neeraj Chopra, who is also the defending gold medallist of the event.

The two Asians have been healthy competitors and have also pushed each other to go one notch higher. Neeraj and Arshad finished at the podium in the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary last month. Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17m for his maiden gold medal at the event while Arshad threw 87.82m to bag the silver.