Allyson Felix flaunts her baby bump before appearing at 2023 IHI Forum

Athlete Allyson Felix recently flaunted her baby bump before appearing at the IHI Forum 2023. The retired sprinter made headlines a day before Thanksgiving as she announced that she was expecting her second child. Since then, the 38-year-old has given small glimpses of her pregnant self.

Allyson Felix announced the news of her second baby by sharing a picture of her husband Kenneth Ferguson and her daughter Camryn. The family stood at a green backdrop with Felix’s daughter holding a small board. It read, “Baby Brother Coming April 2024.” The retired athlete stood just beside her daughter, holding her tiny baby bump. Felix captioned the picture:

"Thanksgiving blessings! Adding a little more love to our family."

Recently, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared a look at her developed baby bump. The athlete was invited to speak on women’s well-being at the IHI Forum 2023. Before heading to the conference, Felix took a mirror selfie showing her baby bump.

The mother-of-one donned a light blue bodycon dress and layered it with a blazer on top. In the picture, Felix gently kept her hand on her growing bump. Along with sharing the picture, she captioned her story,

“a whole working mama,” wrote Felix.

She also added,

“thank you @mmlafleur” for dressing me today’s talk,” adding a white heart.

Allyson Felix's Instagram story

Allyson Felix had complications during her first pregnancy

Felix at TheWrap Presents Power Women Summit

Allyson Felix’s first pregnancy in 2018 was a period of life-turning events. The athlete was 32 weeks pregnant when she learned about complications in her condition. The athlete suffered from preeclampsia, a serious complication that increases the mother’s blood pressure and causes swelling in the legs, feet and hands.

Her condition required her to deliver her baby immediately via C-section. Felix delivered her daughter on November 29, 2018. However, the athlete’s battle did not stop there.

In her career front, she faced a 70% pay cut due to her pregnancy from her sponsor brand Nike. Moreover, Felix was forced to return to training within just six weeks of delivery. Above all, she was not given much sympathy for entering motherhood.

Eventually, Felix decided to fight back the treatment she was receiving at Nike. In 2019, she made headlines by ending her relationship with Nike.

Felix’s constant advocacy for a better maternity policy for athletes led Nike to release a new policy. It guaranteed an athlete’s pay and bonuses for 18 months surrounding pregnancy.

In an interview with Today, Felix credited her daughter for giving her strength to fight back,

"She just really showed me and made me think about the world that she's going to grow up in. She's motivated me to keep pushing and not to accept the status quo."