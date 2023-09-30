Allyson Felix honored by Los Angeles with a day being named after her

Allyson Felix's career has been nothing short of extraordinary. The 11-time Olympic medalist has recently been honored by her birth city Los Angeles with a day named after her.

The ceremony took place at Los Angeles City Hall. She was accompanied by her husband Kenneth Ferguson and her brother Wes Felix. A band welcomed her in at the venue. Post the ceremony, she shared a video on social media, expressing gratitude and love for the city.

"The city that I love, LA, honored me with an Allyson Felix day," she wrote on X.

"Just got back from City Hall. Just such a special day. My city, that I love, Los Angeles, honored me with a Allyson Felix Day and it was really special, really cool and we had a presentation today and a reception," Felix said in a video.

Felix was born to Paul and Marlean on November 18, 1985, in Santa Clarita, a city in Northwest Los Angeles County, California. The American sprinter attended Los Angeles Baptist High School and began her athletics journey when she first tried track and field events in the ninth grade. Felix credits most of her initial victories to her school coach Jonathan Patton.

"When I don’t move, it doesn’t feel good" - Allyson Felix on taking care of her body following her retirement

Allyson Felix competes in the women's 4x400 m relay heats at the 2022 World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

Allyson Felix achieved great performances throughout her career because of her sheer determination and exceptional discipline.

The 37-year-old last competed in the 4x400m mixed relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, where she ran the second leg. Even after hanging up her spikes, Felix continues to show the same determination and discipline in maintaining her physical and mental fitness.

In a recent interview with Vogue, she expressed how significant it is for her to train consistently for her personal fulfillment.

“When I don’t move, it doesn’t feel good,” she said. “It doesn’t feel like I’m making space for myself. That’s a huge one for me."

While the workout sessions are not as intense as they were when she was a professional athlete, Felix ensures that she attends a tennis, pilates, or track session.

“Making time to move my body is a huge one. It’s so different from waking up and having five hours of training, but I have to actually look on my calendar and put it on a schedule so everyone sees I’m doing a tennis lesson today or I’m going to Pilates or I’m doing a track workout. Really just making it a priority, since for me, it makes me feel like myself," Felix said.