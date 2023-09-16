"Some days are going to be great and some are going to be challenging" - Allyson Felix on the lessons she picked up since retiring

Allyson Felix concluded her extraordinary career in 2022 leaving behind a legacy of excellence and inspiration.

The American sprinter ran her last race at the 2022 World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Eugene, Oregon. She ran the second leg for Team USA in the 4x400m mixed relay. The team earned a bronze medal and added to a total of Felix's 20 medals in the World Championships.

Having been an athlete for most of her life, after the 2022 WAC, the American sprinter shifted her focus from track and field to being a mother, a wife, and a business owner by building her own shoe brand, Saysh. Felix welcomed her daughter in 2018.

In an interview with Today, Felix shared how she is managing the different roles describing her journey as being full of ups and downs.

"Some days are going to be great and some are going to be challenging," she expressed.

"I really try to live by harmony," Felix said. " Let me try to put all this in harmony together. And some days you know, I go to work and I feel like I’m killing it, I’m crushing it, and then I come home and it’s, like chaos. And I feel like I’m failing, you know, as a mother, as a wife, all the things. And I just had to kind of release that and say, like, this is what it is. This is a season. You know, this is where I’m at right now," she continued.

Allyson Felix's relationship with her brother, Wes Felix

Allyson Felix being carried by her brother at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, Russia

Allyson Felix credits much of her successful career to her brother. Wes was her manager and he is also the co-founder of their shoe brand, Saysh.

Wes has also been a sprinter, who specialized in 100m and 200m. The brother-sister duo launched a new shoe, 'The Felix Runner' under their brand on September 12, 2023. She took to Instagram to share a picture of them from New York.

"Wes Felix and I used to walk into stadiums, and now we walk into boardrooms," She wrote.

"We created the Felix Runner with much love, attention, and detail because women deserve better. I can't wait for you to step into something specifically made for you," Allyson wrote.

Wes has been her greatest supporter throughout her career, exemplified by a defining moment at the 2013 Moscow World Championships, when Allyson Felix suddenly tripped on the track and Wes Felix rushed to her aid, lifting her from the track.