Allyson Felix shares how she broke the news of her pregnancy to daughter Camryn

Allyson Felix recently revealed how she broke the news of her pregnancy to daughter Camryn. The American athlete also shared the little one’s candid reaction to knowing she was about to have a baby brother.

Felix gave birth to her first child, Camryn, in 2018. The 38-year-old experienced complications in her pregnancy due to preeclampsia. However, she overcame the traumatic situation and had her daughter, who had to spend about a month in the NICU. Now, five-year-old Cammy is all set to become an elder sister.

Recently, Allyson Felix shared an adorable video of Camryn asking her parents for a baby sister. In the Instagram video, the five-year-old is seen crying and telling her parents, “I want a sister.” Felix and her husband Kenneth Ferguson ask Camryn to pray for her wish to be granted.

However, later on, Camryn is seen praying for a baby brother in several instances. In another clip, Felix and Ferguson surprise their daughter with a small pair of shoes. They reveal to Camryn that her baby brother was inside Felix’s stomach. On hearing the news, an excited Camryn touches the athlete’s baby bump and gets teary-eyed.

Allyson Felix expressed her happiness for her daughter by writing in the caption:

“A prayer answered ❤️🙏🏾 Telling Cammy she’s gonna be a big sister.”

The retired athlete announced her pregnancy in November 2023 by sharing an image of her family. In the picture, Felix posed with her husband Kenneth Ferguson, and her daughter Camryn. Moreover, she was holding her baby bump and a picture of her sonogram. Her daughter was holding up a small board that read, “Baby Brother Coming April 2024"

Allyson Felix reveals her thoughts on having a second baby after learning about Tori Bowie’s tragedy

Felix at OMEGA Panel Discussion

In June 2023, Olympic athlete Tori Bowie was found dead at her residence. The 32-year-old was eight months pregnant and was experiencing complications. Furthermore, autopsy reports revealed that Bowie had been undergoing labor pain when she died.

The news shocked the track and field world. Bowie’s teammate and friend Allyson Felix penned an essay for Time magazine about Bowie's death and shared her thoughts about having a second child amid concerns over the maternal mortality rate for black women in the US.

Felix wrote about planning a second child:

“That’s something that I know for sure,” she wrote. “But will I be here to raise that child? That’s a very real concern. And that’s a terrifying thing. This is America, in 2023, and Black women are dying while giving birth. It’s absurd.”