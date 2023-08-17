Allyson Felix shares memorable pictures with her husband Kenneth Ferguson from their holiday

Retired athlete Allyson Felix is currently enjoying her vacation with her husband Kenneth Ferguson in the Turks and Caicos Islands. She recently shared a few glimpses of enjoying her time with the 39-year-old American sprinter.

Felix and Ferguson are high school sweethearts. The pair began dating in 2005 and eventually got married in 2018. Moreover, they also share a baby girl Camryn, whom they gave birth to the same year they got married.

In fact, in 2021, the couple also renewed their wedding vows at a grand ceremony, recreating their wedding day with their daughter’s presence.

Recently, the pair shared a glimpse of their ongoing vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands. Felix shared an album of pictures on her Instagram and captioned it:

“mom + dad still got it”

In the pictures, Allyson Felix and Kenneth Ferguson were spotted posing in the stylish set of white co-ords. Throughout the album, they flaunted their holiday co-ords and fun poses.

In the picture series, Felix also showed a glimpse of the sea beach, having fun in the water, cycling, and having meals with her husband.

Allyson Felix’s pregnancy journey

Felix's daughter Camryn at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day One

Allyson Felix learned about her pregnancy in June 2018. However, she kept it a secret as she was scared to lose her sponsorship deals. Felix faced her biggest pregnancy challenge when she learned about suffering from a severe case of preeclampsia, a high blood pressure disorder in pregnant women.

In an interview with Time, she revealed her reaction to learning about her condition.

"At that point, I did not even know what that meant. I’m a professional athlete, well-educated. I felt like had excellent medical care and so to be sitting there in the hospital and realizing that something is really wrong was terrifying to me," she said.

On learning about her condition during a routine check, Felix’s doctor sent her for an emergency C-section surgery to avoid further complications. She gave birth to her daughter just 10 weeks after her baby shower.

Post delivery, Felix spent days in the hospital recovering from high blood pressure whereas her daughter fought her own battle for about a month in the NICU.

Allyson Felix went on to explain how grateful she felt for overcoming the tough phase of her pregnancy.

"I feel so grateful because my eyes were just open. There are so many mothers who don’t survive to raise their children. It was a personal experience," she added.