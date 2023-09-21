 “And just like that, my season is done” - Shaunae Miller-Uibo concludes 2023 season after facing a halt at ISTAF Berlin 2023

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo bid goodbye to her 2023 season after the 2023 edition of ISATF Berlin. The 29-year-old was supposed to compete at the women’s 400m race in Berlin but withdrew her name last minute. Miller-Uibo has not extensively specified the reason behind taking back her participation.

In February 2023, Shaunae Miller-Uibo announced that she was pregnant with her first child. She went on a maternity hiatus for four months and began training again in July for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The athlete made her comeback post-pregnancy at Budepast to defend her title in the 400m race. She did not make it past the first round.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo was last seen competing at the 2023 ISATF Berlin. The athlete withdrew from the 400m event mid-race. Norwegian runner Henriette Jæger secured first-place, clocking 51.03s.

After the race, Shaunae Miller-Uibo took to Instagram to announce that she wuold be concluding her 2023 season after her participation at the ISATF Berlin. Along with looking back at her comeback, she also hinted at why she withdrew from the 400m race midway. She wrote:

“And just like that, my season is done 🤗❤️. I’ve managed to make a comeback to the track from motherhood and with two races I’ve finished my season with a 51 second run. Unfortunately I wasn’t able to finish today’s race due to some tightness, but thank you Berlin for having me. The crowd was amazing and I hope to be back soon.”

Shaunae Miller-Uibo celebrated winning her first gold after her comeback

Miller-Uibo at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Eight

After returning empty-handed from the 2023 World Championship in Budapest, Miller-Uibo competed at the Zurich Diamond League in August. The four-time Diamond League champion did not disappoint her fans as she managed to win a gold medal in the 400m race.

The Bahamian athlete clocked an impressive 51.83s to win her second 400m gold medal in a Diamond League meet after 2017.

The athlete expressed her happiness in winning the race along with embracing her motherhood. In an interview with FloTrack, Miller-Uibo said that she was glad to become a mother and then return to the world championship at the last minute.

With a 52.65s in the heat round in Budapest and then a 51.83s in Zurich, the 29-year-old expressed her hopefulness to continue improving at the meet in Berlin. She had said:

"This is going to be my second one so we are dropping it down piece by piece. Started off with 52 now 51, so we have one more race to the season."