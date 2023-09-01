“I was about to become a mom and it was the most amazing thing ever ” Four months after giving birth, Shaunae Miller-Uibo wins 400m race at Zurich

29-year-old Shaunae Miller-Uibo has secured her season’s first gold medal just four months after giving birth to a baby boy. The Jamaican athlete was at her best on August 31, winning the 400m race at the 2023 Zurich Diamond League. It marked her second 400m gold medal in a Diamond League meet after 2017.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo disclosed her pregnancy with Maicel Uibo in February 2023. On April 20, she gave birth to Maicel Uibo Jr., becoming a mother for the first time. Moreover, the athlete was away from training for six months due to her pregnancy.

Finally, she made her return at 400m in the recent world championship in Budapest. She was one of the five Bahamian women athletes to compete on the international platform. However, she could not qualify for the heat round running 52.65s and finishing seventh in the race.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo competed in the women’s 400m race at Zurich Diamond League clocking an impressive 51.83s.

After the race, Miller-Uibo expressed her happiness in winning the race along with embracing her motherhood. She told Flo Track:

“I was about to become a mom and it was the most amazing thing ever and I’m here on to Budapest at the very last minute and the boy’s had to feel really well and said hey let’s just go get about running and get back in the competition with the ladies,” she told.

Furthermore, the two-time Olympian talked about taking one step at a time:

"This is going to be my second one so we are dropping it down piece by piece. Started off with 52 now 51, so we have one more race to the season."

Shaunae Miller-Uibo on competing after becoming a mother

Shaunae Miller-Uibo at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Eight

Shaunae Miller-Uibo is widely known as a 200m and 400m runner. The two gold medals that she won in the Olympics were in the 400m races in 2016 and 2020. Besides boasting a gold medal from the 2022 World Championships, she also won two silver medals in 2015 and 2019. The athlete also possesses a bronze medal in the 200m race from the 2017 world championship.

In 2023, when Miller-Uibo made her comeback, she expressed her take on competing after becoming a mother. In an Instagram post, she added:

"A Woman’s body is truly Powerful. At 4 months postpartum I decided to take a step back on the world stage. I felt it was important to show all women that the end does NOT come with pregnancy."

She inspired women to keep following their dreams, no matter the ups and downs in their journey.