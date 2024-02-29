Beijing wins bid to host 2027 World Athletics Championships following Italy's withdrawal

The World Athletics Council has selected Beijing, China, to host the 2027 World Athletics Championships. The spectrum of athletics will mark a successful return to the city after the conclusion of the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games.

In its 234th meeting in Glasgow, the World Athletics Council decided to bring back the proceedings of the championship in the city that hosted the event back in 2015. This decision of the Council came after Italy decided to withdraw its bid from candidacy after the government refused to guarantee the $92 million that was needed to host the Championship.

The World Athletics Council Member and the Vice President of the Chinese Athletics Association, Wang Nan has thanked the council for showing trust in China to host the World Athletics Championship. In the meeting, Nan said:

"Thank you to World Athletics for the recognition and trust in China and Beijing. The CAA will work together with the Beijing organizing ommittee to make every effort to prepare for the championships, and ensure that the championships will be held to the highest quality standard"

Expand Tweet

China plans to rapidly expand its athletics scope in the coming years, with the country set to host the World Indoor Championships in 2025. With this, the hosting rights of the last four World Athletics Championships have been given to the four most powerful economies of the world, namely the USA, the European Union, Japan, and now China.

Noah Lyles expresses his eagerness to compete in the Beijing World Athletics Championships in 2027

Noah Lyles has expressed his eagerness to perform in the 2027 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.

As the news came out after the conclusion of the World Athletics Council's Glasgow meet, the six-time world champion couldn't control his emotions and commented on their Instagram post, saying:

"I been waiting for to run there for so long"

Noah Lyles' comment on Instagram

Lyles is one of the most successful athletes in the Championship's history. He has amassed a tally of six gold medals and a silver medal across various disciplines such as 100m, 200m, and 4x100m.

In the 2024 season, Lyles is aiming to win his first World Athletics Indoor Championships which is scheduled to start from March 1, Friday. Earlier this year, he proved his mettle at the USATF Indoor Championships when he registered his personal best performance at 6.43s in the 60m discipline. Moreover, with the 2024 Paris Olympics around the corner, this season is a crucial one for the 26-year-old.