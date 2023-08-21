"Believe in yourself that's all that matters" - Noah Lyles reacts after winning his first 100m World Championships title in Budapest

Noah Lyles sprinted to victory at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on Sunday as he clinched his maiden 100m World Championships title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Lyles shared a few photos with his gold medal and urged his followers to believe in themselves.

"100m World Champion They can doubt you, call you crazy, and even make fun of you but as long as you believe in yourself that’s all that matters," he wrote.

Many expected a tussle between Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley for the men's 100m title after the light banter they had ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Unfortunately, Kerley didn't make it past the semifinals of the 100m event. With his elimination, a new champion was set to be crowned.

As many expected, it was Lyles who sprinted to victory with a time of 9.83 seconds. The American has already won two 200m World Championships titles but this was his first World Championships title in the 100m event. Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and Great Britain's Zharnel Hughes finished in second and third place respectively.

Final results of the men's 100m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The results of the men's 100m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships are listed below.

Noah Lyles (USA): 9.83 Letsile Tebogo (BOT): 9.88 Zharnel Hughes (GBR): 9.88 Oblique Seville (JAM): 9.88 Christian Coleman (USA): 9.92 Abdul Hakim Sani Brown (JPN): 10.04 Ferdinand Omanyala (KEN): 10.07 Ryiem Forde (JAM): 10.08

Noah Lyles confident of winning 2 more gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles is confident of winning two more gold medals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. In a recent interview, he claimed that he came to Budapest to win three gold medals.

"I came here for three golds, ticked off one, others are coming. 100m was the hardest one.... I will have fun with the event I love now (200m)," Lyles said in an interview posted on the Olympics' official website.

Lyles then spoke about his fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman, who also competed in the men's 100m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

"Coleman always has the fast start," he said. "He had it the whole season, he was even getting better and better. I expected him to do what he does and if he would be the only one in front of me, it would be my race. I needed to make sure that I was accelerating, when I was at the 60m, I took the lead."

Noah Lyles will now compete in the men's 200m event which begins on August 23. He might compete in the relays as well.