Commonwealth Games 2022: Injured Tajinderpal Singh Toor doubtful for Birmingham Commonwealth Games

India’s shot putter, Tajinderpal Singh Toor, will be out of action for the rest of the 2022 season due to a groin injury he sustained at the World Athletics Championships.

If the Indian thrower is to be believed, he will skip the Birmingham Commonwealth Games starting July 28.

The 2018 Asian Games gold medalist now plans to take a break to recover from the injury suffered during the preliminary round of the men’s shot put event.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he said:

“During the warm up throws the pain in my left leg aggravated, forcing me to withdraw from the competition.”

“I will not compete in any event this season. will take a break to recover from a groin injury. I want to be healthy and fit for the 2023 competitive season.”

Toor couldn't perform as per expectations

Last month, the Punjab thrower was named in the Commonwealth Games 36-member squad, but now looks doubtful.

Ahead of the team's selection in June, Adille Sumariwalla, president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), said in a statement:

“His inclusion in the national team for the Commonwealth Games is subject to his fitness.”

The national record holder was doubtful for the World Athletics Championships as he didn’t perform well ahead of the major competition of the year. However, he was given a chance by the AFI to compete at the Eugene World Athletics Championships as the athlete claimed he was fit.

According to Toor, all was well during the national camp at Chula Vista conducted by AFI in preparation for the World Indoor Championships.

He revealed:

“There was no sign of stiffness or pain when I was training at Chula Vista.”

Despite recording a throw of 19.94m early in the season in February during a domestic meeting, Toor’s performance graph declined. The shot putter claimed that this season nothing has gone as per plan.

SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 @SportsArena1234



This brings an end to 's participation at WIC Belgrade



Dutee Chand (60m) => 7.35s (30th/46)

M Sreeshankar (LJ) => 7.92m NIR* (7th/14)

Tejinder Toor (Shotput) => NA (18th/18



*Equalled Tejinder Pal Singh Toor was not able to register a mark in Men's Shotput FinalThis brings an end to's participation at WIC BelgradeDutee Chand (60m) => 7.35s (30th/46)M Sreeshankar (LJ) => 7.92m NIR* (7th/14)Tejinder Toor (Shotput) => NA (18th/18*Equalled Tejinder Pal Singh Toor was not able to register a mark in Men's Shotput FinalThis brings an end to 🇮🇳's participation at WIC Belgrade👉 Dutee Chand (60m) => 7.35s (30th/46)👉 M Sreeshankar (LJ) => 7.92m NIR* (7th/14)👉 Tejinder Toor (Shotput) => NA (18th/18*Equalled https://t.co/UU2Uart3vG

He concluded by saying:

"I couldn’t perform at the World Indoor Championships and then couldn’t achieve 21m mark in the domestic competitions.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far