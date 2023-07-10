"Covid Comeback": Fans react as Noah Lyles secures a spot on USA Team for World Championship after overcoming COVID-19

In the USA Track & Field (USATF) National Championships finals, held in Eugene, Oregon, Noah Lyles finished third. This finish gives him a spot on the men`s 100m USA Team for the World Championships, which he has been waiting for.

Lyles's victory is all the more remarkable, given that he was ill in the days leading up to the competition. He was diagnosed with COVID last Monday, July 3. After a speedy recovery, he is now on track to compete in Budapest at the World Championships next month.

Noah Lyles' remarkable performance has garnered significant attention and celebration from his fans. Sharing his happiness on social media, Lyles captioned his post:

"Flu Game. Covid couldn't stop me."

The unique victory and Lyles' ability to overcome adversity resonated with his followers, sparking engagement and praise. One fan expressed their admiration for Lyles' resilience, stating:

"The COVID Comeback was real!"

Another fan highlighted the impressive nature of Lyles' performance given his recent battle with COVID-19, anticipating his future success at the World Championship in Budapest:

"Great watching you compete and wild that you had COVID on Monday and still crushed it like that. It's going to be fun to watch you in Budapest."

Lyles' feat also drew praise from his supporters, with one fan declaring:

"That's my boy Noah Lyles. Just watch out for him in the 2024 Olympics."

Noah Lyles announces Season 2 of 'The Unseen Journey' documentary series

Noah Lyles - 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Noah Lyles recently announced the Season 2 of his documentary series, "The Unseen Journey." Via his Instagram, Lyles shared a short highlight clip and informed his followers that the new season would be released in July.

In this series, Lyles will provide a behind-the-scenes look into his training, showcasing his workouts, challenges, and personal moments that fans may not have been aware of before.

Jack Nelson's film "The Unseen Journey" aims to provide an inside look at Lyles' training regimen and reveal the factors that contributed to his sprinting success. Lyles will share valuable insights and tips for aspiring athletes, helping them understand how to leverage their natural abilities while overcoming physical limitations. The information can be particularly valuable for aspiring athletes who want to maximize their potential.

For those who haven't watched Season 1 or are interested in the upcoming Season 2, Lyles encourages them to visit his YouTube channel, "Noah Lyles, Olympian," where they can catch up on all the action and excitement the series has to offer. Fans can look forward to gaining a deeper understanding of Noah Lyles' journey and the dedication required to achieve his impressive athletic feats through "The Unseen Journey" Season 2.

Poll : 0 votes