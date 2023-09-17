Diamond League 2023 Prize money breakdown: How much will the athletes earn?

After the 13 meetings of the 2023 Diamond Leagues Series, the finale of the league, also known as the Prefontaine Classic, is held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, between September 16 and 17, 2023.

The finale features a total of 16 events, summing up to 32 champions (one man and one woman in each of the 16 disciplines). Each champion is awarded the "Diamond Trophy", US$30,000 prize money, and a wild card entry for the next World Athletics Championships.

The athletes competing in the finals will pocket a good amount of prize money. The athlete securing the first position will earn $30,000. The runner-up in an event will pocket $12,000 and the athlete securing third place will bag $7,000.

The athlete who secures fourth place will earn $4,000, while the fifth-place finisher will take home $2,500. The athlete who secures sixth place in an event will earn $2000, followed by the seventh athlete to bag $1,500. The athlete to finish eighth in an event will take home $1000. The athletes finishing ninth in lane runners and from 9th to 12th in distance races are also entitled to the prize money.

Prize money for athletes competing in the final of the Diamond League Series

Place Prize Money (USD) 1. $30,000 2. $12,000 3. $7,000 4. $4,000 5. $2,500 6. $2,000 7. $1,500 8. $1,000

Diamond League Series 2023: How much do the athletes earn during the Diamond League Meetings?

Rai Benjamin reacts after winning the men's 400m hurdles at the Prefontaine Classic: 2023 Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon

Before competing at the Diamond League finals, the athletes compete in the 13 meetings of the series held across various venues. The top eight athletes competing in these meetings earn a specific amount of prize money.

At each series meeting, the athletes are awarded points for ranking first to eighth, respectively. The top six athletes from the field events compete in the finals. Whereas the top eight in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m compete in the Prefontaine Classic.

The athlete who secure the top position in these meetings earns $10,000. The runner-up in an event bags $6,000. The athlete who secure the third place pockets $3,500. An athlete securing the fourth place takes home $2,000, while an athlete who finishes fifth bags $1,250.

Athletes securing sixth, seventh, and eighth place, respectively collect $1,000, $750, and $500. The athletes finishing ninth in lane runners and from 9th to 12th in distance races are also entitled to the prize money.

Prize money for the athletes finishing in the top 8 at the series meeting is as below:

Place Prize Money (USD) 1. $10,000 2. $6,000 3. $3,500 4. $2,000 5. $1,250 6. $1,000 7. $750 8. $500

The Day 1 results of the final in Eugene can be found here and the schedule and streaming details of Day 2 can be found here.