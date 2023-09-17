Eugene Diamond League 2023: Schedule, Events, Where to Watch and more  | Day 2

The final leg of the 2023 Diamond League Series is taking place at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, between September 16 and 17, 2023.

The Day 1 of the event witnessed fierce action between the athletes. The league will enter its final and second day with events including Women’s High Jump, Men’s and Women's Discus, Men’s and Women’s Long Jump, Men’s and Women’s 800m, Women’s 5000m, Men’s Pole Vault, Women’s 400m Hurdles, Men’s 3000m, Women’s 400m, Men’s 110m Hurdles, Women’s 100m Hurdles, Men’s Shot Put, and Men’s and Women’s 200m lined up.

The most anticipated men's and women's 200m lineup will feature the world champion from the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Erriyon Knighton, Noah Lyles, Aaron Brown, Letsile Tebogo, Andre De Grasse will compete in men's 200m event. The women's 200m will see the world champion Shericka Jackson against Daryll Neita, Kayla White, Dina Asher-Smith, and Gabrielle Thomas.

World champion Grant Holloway will compete in the men's 110m hurdles against Hansle Parchment, Just Kwaou-Mathey, and Jamal Britt. The women's 400m will witness a fierce lineup with athletes including Candice McLeod, Sada Williams, Shamier Little, and Lieke Klave.

Schedule for Eugene Diamond League 2023: Day 2, September 17, 2023

Grant Holloway will compete in the men's 110m hurdles at the Prefontaine Classic: 2023 Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon

11:30 a.m. – Women’s High Jump

11:40 a.m. – Men’s Discus

11:48 a.m. – Men’s Long Jump

12:04 p.m. – Men’s 800m

12:17 p.m. – Men’s Para Athletics 100m

12:28 p.m. – Women’s Para Athletics 100m

12:39 p.m. – Women’s 5000m

12:57 p.m. – Men’s Pole Vault

1:04 p.m. – Women’s 400m Hurdles

1:08 p.m. – Women’s Discus

1:17 p.m. – Men’s 3000m

1:37 p.m. – Women’s 400m

1:42 p.m. – Women’s Long Jump

1:52 p.m. – Men’s 110m Hurdles

2:05 p.m. – Women’s 100m Hurdles

2:09 p.m. – Men’s Shot Put

2:19 p.m. – Women’s 800m

2:36 p.m. – Men’s 200m

2:49 p.m. – Women’s 200m

The award ceremony for the Prefontaine Classic will be held on September 17, 2023, at 2:52 p.m.

All events are according to Pacific Time.

Where to watch the 2023 Eugene Diamond League: Day 2

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action at the 2023 Eugene Diamond League live on the following channels and sites:

USA: NBC Sports

Argentina: TeleRed

Australia: Fox Sports

India: Viacom 18, Jio Cinema

Hungary: MTVA

United Kingdom: BBC

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports / NOS

New Zealand: Spark

The viewers can also watch the league on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube and Facebook. The results for the Day 1 of the League can be found here.