Sachin Tendulkar has an inspiring message for India's Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes

Sachin Tendulkar, India’s cricket icon said that athletes should constantly chase their dreams and never give up.

He was speaking on Tuesday during a send-off ceremony for the Tokyo-bound Indian track and field squad.

The cricket legend said during a virtual send-off meeting for the Indian athletics squad on Tuesday:

“Don’t stop chasing your dreams. Never give up. "Constantly keep pursuing our dreams.”

Sachin said there is bound to be some kind of pressure as expectations are high. But all the hard work hard done in this pandemic should be visible at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“But don’t let the pressure pull you down. Winning and losing are part of the game. You should think of winning and let others lose,” added Sachin.

According to Sachin It’s great honour to represent India at the Olympics.

“When I represented India at the 2011 World Cup in cricket, it was the greatest moment of my life. It was the best thing to happen in my life,” said Sachin.

India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra is among a 26-member Indian athletics squad that will compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games starting July 23.

The track and field competition will start on July 30.

How did the athletes respond to Sachin's inspiring words?

Neeraj, who is training in Sweden to prepare for the Olympics, said he will keep Sachin Tendulkar's inspiring speech in mind when he steps into the throwing arena in Japan.

Neeraj said:

“Its honour to for us that Sachin sir was present during the virtual meeting. Hope I’m able to deliver the good at the right time."

Neeraj Chopra is a medal hopeful for India at Tokyo

India’s Tokyo Olympic-bound sprinter Dutee Chand said she would make an effort to run faster than her personal best of 11.17 seconds in the 100m dash at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“My target at the Tokyo Olympic Games will be to clock 11.10 seconds. I’m not training hard and should be able to achieve my goal,” Dutee said of her plans in Tokyo.

Narinder Batra, president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), who joined the virtual meeting from Tokyo, said the athletes should focus on giving their best.

“The athletes should not get distracted by off the track issues. Stay focused for good results,” added Batra.

Edited by Diptanil Roy