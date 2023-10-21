"Everything I wear is slay" - Britton Wilson on Adidas sponsorship

22-year-old American athlete Britton Wilson expressed her love and appreciation for her ‘dream sponsorship’ brand Adidas. The young athlete is one of the newest collaborators with the brand. Ever since Wilson has begun donning the sportswear giant’s apparel, she has seemingly been blown away.

In July 2023, Britton Wilson signed her first-ever professional contract with Adidas after she secured second place in the final of the 400m at the 2023 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

She finished second with 49.79s timing which was behind the legendary Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s Championship record time of 48.74. By signing her professional contract, she gave away the rest of her NCAA eligibility.

Britton Wilson's Instagram story (Image via @brittonrosewilson on Instagram)

After signing the contract with Adidas, the University of Arkansas student is almost always spotted in the brand's apparel wherever she goes. Recently, Wilson posted an appreciation Instagram story for Adidas, embracing its clothes and shoes. She posted a picture of herself donning the brand’s athleisure and shoes and wrote in her story:

"I love Adidas sm everything I wear is a slay just one big fat Adidas slay and I love it <3 my dream sponsorship i’m so grateful."

Wilson was also under Adidas’s sponsorship when Wilson competed in the 2023 World Championship. However, she could not advance to the finals as she collapsed in the first heat round of the 400m race.

Why Britton Wilson changed her university from Tennessee to Arkansas

Wilson at World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Briton Wilson spent the first two years of her college life at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. However, throughout her time at the university, Wilson said she felt low as she struggled to use her potential to the fullest.

Although the Richmond-born runner won 10 Virginia state titles and two USATF Junior national victories, the athlete did not seem to achieve the success she was looking for.

Wilson said she was troubled when she thought she was underachieving and when it became too much for her to handle, Wilson decided to transfer to the University of Arkansas in 2021.

In her interview with Olympics.com, the athlete expressed that coming out as a bright athlete from her high school, she felt ‘defeated’ when she entered the University of Tennessee. She said in comments published in May this year:

"I was in a pretty low spot when I was at Tennessee."

The athlete added:

"I knew that something needed to change... It hit me hard when things [weren’t working] and I wasn’t happy. Everything fell apart when I knew I was giving 100 percent in practice, but the results weren’t there."