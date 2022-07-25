Fans react as USA wins gold medals in both men's and women's 4x400 metres events at the World Athletics Championships 2022

The USA sprinting teams at the World Athletics Championships 2022 once again made headlines when they won the 4x400 metres relay in both the men's and women's categories. The final two events of the tournament concluded with the host country at the top of the medal charts.
The USA women's team consisted of Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson, and Sydney McLaughlin. The men's team consisted of Elija Godwin, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon, and Champion Allison.
The USA Women’s team was followed by Jamaica and Great Britain. Jamaica and Belgium secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s 4x400 metres relay.
USA creates history with wins in both men’s and women’s 4x400 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships 2022
The feat was even more special for Sydney McLaughlin as she created a world record for the 400 metres hurdles on the eighth day of the World Athletics Championships 2022. The 4x400 metres relay marks Sydney’s second gold medal of the tournament.
On the same day as Sydney’s new world record, Michael Norman also clinched a gold medal in the men's 400 metres event. He completed the distance in 44.29 seconds.
With regards to the win, Norman commented:
"Elija ran an amazing first leg, really set the right tone, I just had to make sure I got it to Bryce so we could keep it up. I'm really happy with the medal and happy with the team and I really felt the energy today."
The women’s 4x400 metres relay was covered in a span of 3:17:79 minutes. Meanwhile, the men's event was completed in 2:56:17 minutes.
Some fans took to Twitter to express their amazement at their win. Here are some of the reactions:
As seen in the video above, Sydney McLaughlin was way ahead of Jamaica’s Charokee Young and Great Britain’s Laviai Nielsen. The women’s 4x400 metres relay event marked the end of the World Athletics Championships 2022.
McLaughlin extended a special nod towards fellow American sprinter Allyson Felix after the race and said:
“We’re a family, we stick together. Allyson came out of retirement to get us here, so we wanted to do this.”
Felix, who ran the preliminary round of the 4x400 metres race also won her 14th international gold medal as America clinched the first position in the final round of the World Athletics Championships 2022. She bids adieu to the race track with 20 world medals in her career.