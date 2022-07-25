Fans react as USA wins gold medals in both men's and women's 4x400 metres events at the World Athletics Championships 2022

The USA sprinting teams at the World Athletics Championships 2022 once again made headlines when they won the 4x400 metres relay in both the men's and women's categories. The final two events of the tournament concluded with the host country at the top of the medal charts.

The USA women's team consisted of Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, Britton Wilson, and Sydney McLaughlin. The men's team consisted of Elija Godwin, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon, and Champion Allison.

The USA Women’s team was followed by Jamaica and Great Britain. Jamaica and Belgium secured the silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men’s 4x400 metres relay.

USA creates history with wins in both men’s and women’s 4x400 metres relay at the World Athletics Championships 2022

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



@DiggsTalitha , @abbysteiner1 , Britton Wilson and run a world-leading 3:17.79 to offer the host nation one last gold medal 🥇



#WorldAthleticsChamps IT'S THE USA AGAIN!, Britton Wilsonand @GoSydGo run a world-leading 3:17.79 to offer the host nation one last gold medal 🥇 IT'S THE USA AGAIN!@DiggsTalitha 🇺🇸, @abbysteiner1 🇺🇸, Britton Wilson 🇺🇸 and @GoSydGo 🇺🇸 run a world-leading 3:17.79 to offer the host nation one last gold medal 🥇#WorldAthleticsChamps https://t.co/0Xaqe5jG6F

The feat was even more special for Sydney McLaughlin as she created a world record for the 400 metres hurdles on the eighth day of the World Athletics Championships 2022. The 4x400 metres relay marks Sydney’s second gold medal of the tournament.

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



@Elija_EG3 , @Mike_Norman22 , Bryce Deadmon and Champion Allison run a world-leading 2:56.17 to claim world 4x400m title!



#WorldAthleticsChamps ANOTHER GOLD FOR THE USA 🥇, Bryce Deadmonand Champion Allisonrun a world-leading 2:56.17 to claim world 4x400m title! ANOTHER GOLD FOR THE USA 🥇@Elija_EG3 🇺🇸, @Mike_Norman22 🇺🇸, Bryce Deadmon 🇺🇸 and Champion Allison 🇺🇸 run a world-leading 2:56.17 to claim world 4x400m title!#WorldAthleticsChamps https://t.co/6eLnwsvhtx

On the same day as Sydney’s new world record, Michael Norman also clinched a gold medal in the men's 400 metres event. He completed the distance in 44.29 seconds.

With regards to the win, Norman commented:

"Elija ran an amazing first leg, really set the right tone, I just had to make sure I got it to Bryce so we could keep it up. I'm really happy with the medal and happy with the team and I really felt the energy today."

The women’s 4x400 metres relay was covered in a span of 3:17:79 minutes. Meanwhile, the men's event was completed in 2:56:17 minutes.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their amazement at their win. Here are some of the reactions:

Eugene Milford @MSWAnalytics @Melissajanae21 Awesome First Leg in the USA Women’s 4x100 Relay at the World Athletics Champion Oregon 2022. @Melissajanae21 Awesome First Leg in the USA Women’s 4x100 Relay at the World Athletics Champion Oregon 2022.🔥🏆

DallasAmiker @DallasAmiker #TrackAndField #USA Congrats to Team USA Women winning gold in 4X400 meter relay in dominating fashion! #WorldAthleticsChamps Congrats to Team USA Women winning gold in 4X400 meter relay in dominating fashion! #WorldAthleticsChamps #TrackAndField #USA

Gerry Fleming Me/Mine @GFleming 🤯



WHAT A RUN



Team USATF takes the WIN at



#JourneyToGold usatf: ANOTHER USA RELAY GOLD 🥇WHATRUNTeam USATF takes the WIN at #WorldAthleticsChamps in 3:17.79 🤩 usatf: ANOTHER USA RELAY GOLD 🥇🇺🇸🤯WHAT 👏 A 👏 RUN 👏 Team USATF takes the WIN at #WorldAthleticsChamps in 3:17.79 🤩#JourneyToGold

Pranay Swain @pranayswain

#Oregon2022

#WorldAthleticsChamps USA sweeps both the 4x400 mtrs relay. Wish Allyson Felix ran the final 🤔 USA sweeps both the 4x400 mtrs relay. Wish Allyson Felix ran the final 🤔#Oregon2022 #WorldAthleticsChamps

Torrence Stepteau @Tstepteau Sidney just ran a 47 anchoring the USA Women’s 4x400m relay! Sidney just ran a 47 anchoring the USA Women’s 4x400m relay!

Lithemba Daile @kop_4 This USA women’s 4x400m relay team is going to dominate for the next decade or so

Thalitha Diggs - 19

Abby Steiner - 22

Britton Wilson - 21

Sydney McLaughlin - 22

Athing Mu - 20 This USA women’s 4x400m relay team is going to dominate for the next decade or so Thalitha Diggs - 19 Abby Steiner - 22 Britton Wilson - 21 Sydney McLaughlin - 22Athing Mu - 20

Tony Dungy @TonyDungy What a way to finish the World Championships. Sydney McLaughlin with a beautiful anchor leg to bring home the gold for the USA women in the 4x400 relay. This was a great meet—a great venue with some spectacular individual performances. What a way to finish the World Championships. Sydney McLaughlin with a beautiful anchor leg to bring home the gold for the USA women in the 4x400 relay. This was a great meet—a great venue with some spectacular individual performances. https://t.co/tM2i8tn76U

As seen in the video above, Sydney McLaughlin was way ahead of Jamaica’s Charokee Young and Great Britain’s Laviai Nielsen. The women’s 4x400 metres relay event marked the end of the World Athletics Championships 2022.

McLaughlin extended a special nod towards fellow American sprinter Allyson Felix after the race and said:

“We’re a family, we stick together. Allyson came out of retirement to get us here, so we wanted to do this.”

Felix, who ran the preliminary round of the 4x400 metres race also won her 14th international gold medal as America clinched the first position in the final round of the World Athletics Championships 2022. She bids adieu to the race track with 20 world medals in her career.

