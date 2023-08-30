“Fastest woman in the world” - Chance The Rapper congratulates Sha’Carri Richardson for her performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

American singer Chance The Rapper has congratulated Sha’Carri Richardson for her impressive performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The 23-year-old American athlete stunned the world by winning her first-ever gold medal in the 100m race, defeating Jamaican favorites Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Sha’Carri Richardson made her grand debut at the 2023 World Athletics Championship. Despite starting from lane nine, Richardson clocked a stunning 10:65s time frame, snatching bronze medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s hope to win her sixth title in the 100m race. While silver medallist Shericak Jackson recorded a time-frame of 10.72s, Mommy Rocket clocked 10.77s settling for the bronze medal.

Not just in the 100m race, Richardson played a primary role in anchoring a gold medal for her country in the 4x100m race. Including other Team USA athletes, Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, and Gabby Thomas together finished the race within a time-frame of 41.03s - the fastest time ever at a World Championship.

The race also witnessed a face-off between athletes Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson in the last leg. However, the American athlete grabbed victory from the Jamaican favorite.

Sha'Carri Richardson reshares Chance The Rapper's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Looking at Sha’Carri Ricahrdson’s terrific performance in world championship, the ‘No Brainer’ singer took to his Instagram to share a congratulatory post for her. Adding a picture of the athlete to his story, he wrote:

“Fastest woman in the world”

Sha’Carri Richardson's comeback story

Richardson at Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha’Carri Richardson's athletic career has been filled with ups and downs. The former University of Louisiana athlete was supposed to debut in the Olympics at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Unfortunately, Richardson was banned from competing at the championship after she tested positive for marijuana consumption.

She explained to the media that she consumed drugs to deal with the pressure of qualifying for the Olympics while bearing the loss of her biological mother’s demise.

Later on, when she started competing in competitions, Richardson faced a series of lows as she missed out on the finals of the 100 m and 200 m at the 2022 USATF Championships.

This automatically meant that she would not compete in the 2022 World Athletics Championships. While facing a career low, Richardson noticed that she received no sympathy from the media. Instead, she found herself receiving question after question. So, she also criticized them in a media interaction. She told:

“Understand how an athlete operates and then ask your questions. Then be more understanding of the fact that they are still human, no matter just to the fact that y’all are just trying to get something to put out in an article to make a dollar. Thank you.”

After months of preparation, she competed in her season opener at the Miramar Invitational, where she won the gold medal with 10.77 seconds time-frame.