Former Cuban Olympian Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez dies at 34 shortly after undergoing surgery

Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez, a Cuban judo champion and Olympian, passed away aged 34 on January 24 after reportedly suffering a heart attack. Her death has shocked the world of judo, with many admirers offering condolences.

As per local reports, Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez suffered complications after undergoing breast enlargement surgery on January 21. However, the apparent reason for the Olympian’s death has been revealed as a heart attack.

The unfortunate news was shared by Manuel Fajardo Cuban Sports University’s official Facebook page. The post read,

"With great pain, the university community of Cuban sport receives the news of the passing of the outstanding Cuban judoka Maricet Espinosa González,"

It further read,

"On behalf of our teachers, workers, and students we extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends, and colleagues."

Moreover, Sports journalist Robiel Vega remembered the Olympian’s brilliance in Judo and expressed his sadness over the heartbreaking news. He told Mirror,

"It is with terrible pain that I received the sad news of the death of Maricet Espinosa, 'La Mole', as she was known in the world of judo since she was just a child."

The journalist continued,

"She was an excellent athlete and a former National Team member. I send my deepest condolences to her friends and family. Rest in peace, champion."

A look at Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez’s judo career

Espinosa competing against Kong Ja-Jong at the 2011 Judo World Championships (Image via Getty)

Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez is a highly renowned name in the judo world. The Cuban athlete is a two-time gold medalist, having won the titles in the 2013 and 2014 Pan American Championships. Moreover, she won a silver medal in the same competition in 2016.

Espinosa also represented Cuba at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil in the women's 63kg competition. In the first round, she beat Nepalese judoka Phupu Lhamu Khatri. However, she was defeated by Israel's Yarden Gerbi in the second round.

Besides this, she also competed at the IJF Grand Slam, where she won three bronze medals in -63kgs in 2011, 2012, and 2016. The judoka also won three consecutive bronze medals at the IFJ Grand Prix in 2013, 2014 and 2015. In 2016, she clinched the silver medal at the championships.

In her lifetime, Maricet Espinosa Gonzalez also got an opportunity to compete against champion judokas, including Telma Monteiro, Gevrise Emane, and Ketleyn Quadros.

The athlete eventually bid goodbye to her sport in 2017. Espinosa's demise follows the tragic death of Olympian and Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber, who died due to medical complications at the age of 29.