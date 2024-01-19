How did Shawn Barber die? Tragic loss of a Canadian sports icon at 29 

In a deeply sad turn of events, Shawn Barber, an exceptional Canadian pole vaulter and 2015 world champion, is no more. Aged only 29, Barber, who was battling with health complications, breathed his last in his residence at Kingwood, Texas.

The news of Barber's death emerged on Wednesday and was verified by his agent, Paul Doyle. At the moment, the cause of his death remains unknown.

"Shawn was a lot more than just an incredibly talented athlete. He was a good-hearted individual who always looked out for others first," Doyle said. "Losing such a person at a young age is tragic", he added.

Shawn Barber had a promising career. He showed the world his skills at the University of Akron. In 2014 and 2015, he claimed two consecutive NCAA indoor titles, but his winning streak didn't stop there.

Barber won the NCAA outdoor title in 2015 as well. That summer, he took another leap and won gold at the Pan-Am Games. His successes that year propelled him toward the world championships in Beijing, where he outran Germany’s Raphael Marcel Holzdeppe to win gold.

However, Shawn Barber's crowning moment came at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. In the pole vault event, which was eventually won by Thiago Braz of Brazil, Barber reached the final.

He soared the highest that year on January 15 in Reno, Nevada, leaping to a record 6 meters - approximately 19 feet and 8 ¼ inches. That's still a record in his name in Canada.

Canadian sports hero had a chequered career

Heads are bowed in grief as the world of sports mourns the loss of a talented and promising athlete.

He always put strong performances, reflecting the true essence of a champion. Throughout his journey in the world of sports, Barber always had his family's support. He's survived by his mother Ann, father George and brother David.

His father George was also an accomplished pole vaulter who competed for Canada at the world championships in 1983. George trained Barber to pole vault, marking the beginning of the latter's journey in the sport. Athletics Canada suspended him in 2015 after revelations of inappropriate conduct, for which he had been convicted in 2007.

In 2016, Shawn Barber faced another challenging time in his life. A drug test showed traces of cocaine in his system, leading to the potential of a four-year competition ban.

However, following evidence that Shawn had unknowingly ingested the substance, that ban was lifted, but his 2016 national title was stripped. Those incidents served as learning experiences that shaped him into a more resilient individual backed by strong support from his loved ones.

Barber was not just an exceptional athlete but an open book. He publicly shared about his sexual orientation in April 2017 via a Facebook post. Despite personal challenges, he stood tall, continued to inspire others and made his mark in the sports world.