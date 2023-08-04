From Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to Shericka Jackson, Jamaican athletes set to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championship

The World Athletics Championship 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 19 to August 27. Ahead of the big tournament, World Athletics has shared a list of athletes who will be representing Jamaica at the event. This year, the country will participate in nearly 15 events in the men’s and women’s section in Budapest, Hungary.
Last year, Jamaica had an impressive run at the World Athletics Championship, winning one bronze, seven silver, and two gold medals. It finished third in the medal table. However, it ranked second in the overall placing table with a total of 110 points, behind world champions, the United States.
Recently, World Athletics shared a list of Jamaican athletes who will be competing at the World Athletics Championship 2023. The list features defending champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of the 100m and 200m, respectively.
Here are all the female Jamaican athletes set to appear at the tournament in Budapest:
- Shashalee Forbes
- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
- Shericka Jackson
- Natalliah Whyte
- Candice McLeod
- Nickisha Pryce
- Charokee Young
- Natoya Goule-Toppin
- Adelle Tracey
- Ackera Nugent
- Megan Tapper
- Danielle Williams
- Rushell Clayton
- Andrenette Knight
- Janieve Russell
- Lamara Distin
- Kimberly Williamson
- Tissana Hickling
- Ackelia Smith
- Shanieka Ricketts
- Ackelia Smith
- Kimberly Williams
- Danniel Thomas-Dodd
- Samantha Hall
- Nyoka Clunis
- Natasha Morrison
- Elaine Thompson-Herah
- Briana Williams
- Ronda Whyte
- Shiann Salmon
- Joanne Reid
- Stacey-Ann Williams
Here are all the male Jamaican athletes set to appear at the event:
- Ryiem Ford
- Oblique Seville
- Rohan Watson
- Rasheed Dwyer
- Andrew Hudson
- Sean Bailey
- Zandrion Barnes
- Antonio Watson
- Navasky Anderson
- Orlando Bennett
- Rasheed Broadbell
- Hansle Parchment
- Roshawn Clarke
- Jaheel Hyde
- Assinie Wilson
- Romaine Beckford
- Tajay Gayle
- Carey McLeod
- Wayne Pinnock
- Jaydon Hibbert
- Rajindra Campbell
- Fedrick Dacres
- Traves Smikle
- Roje Stona
- Ackeem Blake
- Michael Campbell
- Ryiem Ford
- Oblique Seville
- Tyquendo Tracey
- Rohan Watson
- Sean Bailey
- Zandrion Barnes
- Demish Gaye
- Malik James-King
- Jevaughn Powell
- Antonio Watson
- D’Andre Anderson
- Rusheen McDonald
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson records at the 2022 World Athletics Championship
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson emerged as star Jamaican athletes at last year’s World Athletics Championship.
At the 100m event, the 36-year-old Fraser-Pryce won the gold medal (thanks to a lightning time frame of 10.67) to become a five-time world champion.
On the other hand, 29-year-old Jackson was the fastest woman in the 200 meters event. Within a time frame of 21.45 seconds, she managed to win the world title.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who also participated in the event, won a silver medal with a time frame of 21.81 seconds.