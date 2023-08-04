From Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to Shericka Jackson, Jamaican athletes set to compete at the 2023 World Athletics Championship

The World Athletics Championship 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 19 to August 27. Ahead of the big tournament, World Athletics has shared a list of athletes who will be representing Jamaica at the event. This year, the country will participate in nearly 15 events in the men’s and women’s section in Budapest, Hungary.

Last year, Jamaica had an impressive run at the World Athletics Championship, winning one bronze, seven silver, and two gold medals. It finished third in the medal table. However, it ranked second in the overall placing table with a total of 110 points, behind world champions, the United States.

Jamaican athletes at Commonwealth Games: Day 9

Recently, World Athletics shared a list of Jamaican athletes who will be competing at the World Athletics Championship 2023. The list features defending champions Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson of the 100m and 200m, respectively.

Here are all the female Jamaican athletes set to appear at the tournament in Budapest:

Shashalee Forbes

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shericka Jackson

Natalliah Whyte

Candice McLeod

Nickisha Pryce

Charokee Young

Natoya Goule-Toppin

Adelle Tracey

Ackera Nugent

Megan Tapper

Danielle Williams

Rushell Clayton

Andrenette Knight

Janieve Russell

Lamara Distin

Kimberly Williamson

Tissana Hickling

Ackelia Smith

Shanieka Ricketts

Ackelia Smith

Kimberly Williams

Danniel Thomas-Dodd

Samantha Hall

Nyoka Clunis

Natasha Morrison

Elaine Thompson-Herah

Briana Williams

Ronda Whyte

Shiann Salmon

Joanne Reid

Stacey-Ann Williams

Here are all the male Jamaican athletes set to appear at the event:

Ryiem Ford

Oblique Seville

Rohan Watson

Rasheed Dwyer

Andrew Hudson

Sean Bailey

Zandrion Barnes

Antonio Watson

Navasky Anderson

Orlando Bennett

Rasheed Broadbell

Hansle Parchment

Roshawn Clarke

Jaheel Hyde

Assinie Wilson

Romaine Beckford

Tajay Gayle

Carey McLeod

Wayne Pinnock

Jaydon Hibbert

Rajindra Campbell

Fedrick Dacres

Traves Smikle

Roje Stona

Ackeem Blake

Michael Campbell

Ryiem Ford

Oblique Seville

Tyquendo Tracey

Rohan Watson

Sean Bailey

Zandrion Barnes

Demish Gaye

Malik James-King

Jevaughn Powell

Antonio Watson

D’Andre Anderson

Rusheen McDonald

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson records at the 2022 World Athletics Championship

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson emerged as star Jamaican athletes at last year’s World Athletics Championship.

At the 100m event, the 36-year-old Fraser-Pryce won the gold medal (thanks to a lightning time frame of 10.67) to become a five-time world champion.

On the other hand, 29-year-old Jackson was the fastest woman in the 200 meters event. Within a time frame of 21.45 seconds, she managed to win the world title.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who also participated in the event, won a silver medal with a time frame of 21.81 seconds.