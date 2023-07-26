Usain Bolt is often termed the greatest sprinter of all time. He retired from competing in 2017. Recently, Bolt quipped that he was ready to comeback from retirement after Al Hilal's offer to Kylian Mbappe.

French footballer Kylian Mbappe has been the center of transfer speculation in recent weeks. It was reported that Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have made an offer to Mbappe that will see him earn $776 million in salary for one season.

The news of the financial package offered to Mbappe has caught the attention of both professional athletes and fans. Bolt wrote the following statement on his Twitter account,

"I’m ready to unretire for this one year salary $776M 🤔"

Reacting to Usain Bolt's tweet, a fan wrote,

"Go ahead bro. You've been in the wrong sport."

Another fan replied that he could earn more money if agreed to coach Saudi sprint team for next Olympics or World Athletics Championships.

"@usainbolt You could get more if you agree to coach Saudi sprinting team for next olympics or world athletics championship"

A few more reactions are attached below:

The tweet in which Usain Bolt jokingly stated about coming out of retirement has so far received more than 48k likes and more than 3k retweets. Bolt isn't new to football as he had already spent time with Australian club Central Coast Mariners. But he left the club after eight weeks.

Usain Bolt recreates his iconic pose infront of the Eiffel Tower

Usain Bolt has etched his name as one of the most legendary sprinters to have ever competed in the Olympics. Yesterday, the Jamaican legend was in Paris to unveil the new torch.

With the 2024 Paris Olympics just a year away, the new torch was unveiled on the banks of the River Seine. Bolt marched throught the crowd with the new torch in his hand. He also posted on his Instagram account.

In his Instagram post, Bolt recreated his iconic pose infront of the Eiffel Tower.

As far as the Olympics is concerned, the world record set by Usain Bolt in the men's 100m in 2009 is still intact. So some athletes might have set their sights on Bolt's world record which has been unbeaten for the past 13 years. In fact, he owns the men's 200m world record and men's 4x100m relay as well.

Bolt has won eight Olympic gold medals in his highly successful career.