Tiger Woods and Usain Bolt are two of the most famous athletes in the world. They have achieved numerous honors in their careers. And not to forget, they are also two of the most marketable athletes in the world.

Tiger Woods is currently not as active in golf as he used to be, but he still competes in tournaments. Tiger's slowdown is due to the constant occurrence of injuries over the years. Usain Bolt, nicknamed the 'Lightning Bolt', retired from athletics in 2017. But he has made so many memories for his fans throughout his active years on the track and is cherished by fans even five years after his retirement.

But who is the wealthiest when the net worth of the two most famous athletes is compared?

What is Usain Bolt's net worth?

Usain Bolt at the 15th IAAF World Athletics Championships in Beijing 2015

Usain Bolt's net worth is $90 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. This net worth consists of money from his on-track achievements and other endorsement deals. In 2018, Bolt was ranked in the 45th position on the World's Highest Paid Athletes list released by Forbes.

Bolt's on-track earnings contributed only $1 million to his overall net worth. It is said that Bolt earns around $20 million per year but most of the earnings are from his endorsement deals. The former Jamaican sprinter earns around $9 million from his deal with Puma. He has several endorsement deals with brands such as Visa, Hublot, Virgin Media, Nissan, and Gatorade.

Lightning Bolt also charges appearance fees. Usain Bolt is said to charge around $250-300,000 for a track meet appearance, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Champion sprinter is also a man who is extremely interested in buying high-speed cars. According to MotorBiscuit, Nissan built a customized GT-R to match the color of his awards.

It was presented to him at his home track in Jamaica, but the car is not owned by Bolt. He auctioned it for $187,000 while proceedings were sent to educational charities for children in Jamaica, according to MotorTrend.

Usain Bolt's other cars include the BMW M3, Ferrari F430, Ferrari California, Ferrari 458, Jeep Wrangler, Audi SUV, Chevy Camaro, and Rolls Royce Cullinan. Rolls Royce Cullinan is said to be the most expensive car in his car collection.

Lightning Bolt is the co-founder of a Miami-based electric vehicle company called Bolt Mobility. In Venture Capital Funding, the company raised a massive $30 million in March 2020.

What is Tiger Woods net worth?

Tiger Woods at the The Masters in 2019

Tiger Woods' net worth is estimated to be around $1 billion. His total earnings through prize money are said to be higher than any other professional golfer. According to Forbes, Woods' golf winnings contributed less than ten percent to his career earnings.

He is said to have won $121 million in prize money alone and during one of his most successful seasons as a golfer in 2007, Tiger Woods earned $22.9 million. The California-born golfer has sponsorship deals with Golf TV, Hero MotoCorp, Monster Energy, Nike, Rolex, Full Swing Simulators, Kowa, TaylorMade, Upper D.E.C.K, 2k and Bridgestone Golf, according to his website.

Tiger previously had sponsorship deals with Accenture, AT&T, and Gatorade. He also owns a golf course design business and a live production company. The legendary golfer is an investor in the Nexus Luxury Collection and owns a stake in a hospital software startup and a luxury mini-golf experience.

Tiger Woods was announced as a billionaire by Forbes in the month of June this year.

Who is the richest between Tiger Woods and Usain Bolt?

When the champion sprinter and the legendary golfer's net worths are compared, it looks like Tiger Woods is the wealthiest among the two by some distance. As things stand, Tiger might continue to lead Bolt in terms of net worth because the ace golfer hasn't retired from the sport, and hence his net worth might keep on increasing.

