"I don't have a clue tbh" - Shericka Jackson reacts after a fan asks how it feels to be the fastest woman alive

Shericka Jackson has had a few incredible runs in the 2023 season. She displayed her athletics prowess at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest and at the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon.

Shericka Jackson secured a gold medal in the women's 200m at the World Championships, leaving behind Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson. She clocked an incredible time of 21.41 seconds and missed shattering the 35-year-old Florence Griffith-Joyner's record by just 0.07 seconds. Flo-Jo recorded 21.34 seconds at the 1988 Summer Olympics.

During a Q&A session on her Instagram story, a fan asked Jackson:

"How does it feel to be the fastest woman alive???"

To which she replied @sherickajackon on Instagram):

"I don't have a clue tbh...."

Screenshot from Shericka Jackson's QnA session on Instagram story

Jackson's fastest time in the 100m was recorded at the Jamaican Nationals on July 7, 2023, when she clocked a spectacular 10.65 seconds. This set a new national record and it was recorded just a few hours later of Sha'Carri Richardson's 10.71 seconds at the Open U.S. Outdoor Championships.

As of now, Elaine Herah-Thompson holds the fastest time recorded by any living woman. She clocked a remarkable time of 10.54 seconds at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic i.e. the Diamond League finals at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Shericka Jackson has been nominated for Women's World Athlete of the Year 2023

Shericka Jackson of Jamaica holds up the Diamond League Final trophy after winning the Women's 100m at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon

Shericka Jackson has earned her place among 11 nominees for the Women's World Athlete of the Year 2023. Her remarkable accolades in the 2023 season make her a worthy nomination in the list of all the star athletes.

Apart from her incredible performance at the World Championships, the 29-year-old delivered a phenomenal display at the 2023 Diamond League finals at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Jackson bagged the top position in the women's 100m, leaving behind Ta Lou Marie-Josée and Herah-Thompson by clocking a time of 10.70 seconds. Moreover, she also topped the 200m event with a time of 21.57s, beating Marie-Josée Ta Lou and Anthonique Strachan.

Along with Jackson, Sha'Carri Richardson, Tigist Assefa, Femke Bol, Faith Kipyegon, Haruka Kitaguchi, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Maria Perez, Gudaf Tsegay, Yulimar Rojas, and Winfred Yavi have been nominated.

The winner will be announced on December 11, 2023, by the World Athletics after tallying the votes.