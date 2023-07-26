"I am coming to take awards" - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reveals what motivates her after a unique 100m race in Rome

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has declared her motivation after her exceptional speed and dominance in the field of athletics at the Diamond League meeting in Rome on June 10, 2023.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22

Fraser-Pryce achieved a remarkable time of 10.63 seconds in the women's 100m race, surpassing her own national record and securing the second-fastest time in history, following Florence Griffith Joyner. This achievement also improved upon her previously held world-leading time of 10.71 seconds, which she achieved in Kingston in May.

Track Spice 🌶️



Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce answers 🗣️



"What keeps you coming back?"

In a brief post-race interview, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was asked about her continued determination to defy the odds year after year. Fraser-Pryce emphasized that her goal and motivation in track and field are to consistently achieve awards.

"What keeps me coming back? I think I am coming to take awards; that's why I am coming."

When questioned about her potential participation in the World Championships in Budapest, Fraser-Pryce confidently confirmed her intention to compete:

"No doubt."

Since returning to the track after giving birth to her son Zyon in 2017, Fraser-Pryce has been nothing short of incredible in track and field events. Her impressive performance included winning her fourth 100m world title in Doha. Additionally, she earned silver medals in the 200m and relay events at the same championships.

In 2020, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce added another Olympic medal to her collection by securing the silver medal in the 100m, finishing behind her compatriot Elaine Thompson-Herah, who set a new Olympic record of 10.61 seconds. She also achieved a personal best time of 21.79 seconds in the 200m final, finishing in fourth place.

“I’ll see you in Paris” - Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reacts to Renee Regis aspiration

Shelly-Ann Fraser- Pryce at the Red Carpet of 2023 Laureus World Sport Awards Paris

British sprinting star Renee Regis revealed her dreams and aspirations in a recent interview with Athletic Weekly magazine. Regis, who made her international debut at the European Athletics U18 Championships in Jerusalem in 2022, won a bronze medal in the 100m and helped Great Britain secure gold in the 4x100m relay.

In 2023, Regis continued to impress, achieving a world-leading time of 11.39 seconds in the 100m at the BFTTA Outdoor Series in London. This time, it equaled the British U20 record held by Asher-Smith. Additionally, Regis achieved a personal best of 23.59 seconds in the 200m at the same event.

Regis aspires to follow in the footsteps of renowned sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who has displayed remarkable records and consistent professionalism. In response to Regis' dreams, Fraser-Pryce retweeted the post, expressing her support and stating that she would love to see Regis and perhaps meet her in Paris.

"I'll see you in Paris."