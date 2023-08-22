"I did" - Anna Hall rooted for Noah Lyles's win ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Days ago, Anna Hall had predicted Noah Lyles to be the champion in the 100m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Impressively, the four-time world champion actually stunned the world on August 20 by defeating some of the world’s greatest 100m athletes and becoming the new world champion at the event.

Noah Lyles made history by dethroning the previous year’s 100m world champion, Fred Kerley, at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The 26-year-old clocked a brilliant 9.83 seconds at the men’s 100m final, proudly grabbing his first Worlds gold medal at the event.

Moreover, days before the big championship, Lyles stated that he would aim for the 100m event within 9.65 seconds. Although he could not achieve that fate, he managed to at least win the event, which turned out to be quite unexpected for the world.

However, celebrating his win, American heptathlete, Anna Hall told her fans that she had predicted Noah Lyles’s 100m win while competing at the 2023 USA Track and Field Championships. On the next day after Lyles’s win a Twitter page named, Track Spice tweeted:

"Not many here predicted a few weeks ago that Noah would win. What a plot twist"

Expand Tweet

Sharing the tweet, Anna Hall wrote:

“got asked this on camera at USA champs and I did.

She also added:

Someone find the clip please!!!”

Expand Tweet

Fred Kerley and Noah Lyles face off before the 100m race at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Fred Kerlye at Day 2 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Prior to the race, the world was excited about the Fred Kerley - Noah Lyles face-off on the race track. However, hours before the showdown, the athletes appeared in a press conference together and teased each other about winning the race.

As Fred Kerley won the 100m race last year, he boasted confidence about winning the world championship title yet again:

“I’m Fred Kerley and it’s my title. If Noah’s running 9.65, I’m running faster,” he told.

On the other hand, Lyles did not even hesitate to reply to his competitor right at the moment. He replied:

“That’s what they all say until they get beat.”

Winning the 100m race was not completely what Lyles had expected. Before the championship, he told NBC Sports, that he would accept a medal of any color in the event.

“What I will accept is grabbing a medal in the 100m, whatever color, and winning the 200m,” he told.

However, he wishes to set a world record in the 200m. Noah Lyles will be seen competing in the 200m event on Day 7, August 25.