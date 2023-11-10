"I can't even drive that fast" - Fans react to viral video of team USA women's 4x100m relay win at 2023 World Championships

The USA women's team achieved an incredible feat at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, from August 19 to 27, 2023.

The team, including Gabrielle Thomas, Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, and Sha'Carri Richardson, clinched a gold medal in the women's 4X100M relay event. With this impressive performance, they left behind the Jamaican and British teams. The USA clocked an impressive time of 41.03 seconds, setting a new championship record.

They started with Davis running the first leg, Terry ran an exceptional second leg before passing on the baton to Thomas. Richardson showed her athletic prowess and led the team to the top position on the podium. Fans were left in awe as they took to social media to praise and admire the team.

"The whole USA relay team is crazyyyyy," wrote one fan.

Apart from the team, Terry received a heap of praise for her unbelievable sprint that contributed to the team's victory. She ran her leg clocking an impressive time of 9.64 seconds.

"You can't even see the second girls feet," wrote one fan. "she is tooo fast omg," they continued.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure that the second girl is an alien," wrote a fan.

"I can’t even drive that fast," the other fan reacted.

"2nd leg fire," wrote one fan.

"She wa the one that won them the game," a fan expressed.

Here are few other reactions:

Team USA men's team secured gold at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Team USA after winning the men's and women's 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Along with the women's relay team, the men's team also clinched a gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The men's team, including Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Brandon Carnes, and Noah Lyles topped the 4x100m final by completing the race in 37.38 seconds. Coleman ran the first leg, earning a lead for the team. Kerley ran an excellent leg before passing on the baton to Carnes. Lyles ran a remarkable last leg and led the team to first place.

The men's and women's teams completed relay double since the 2007 World Championships in Athletics held in Osaka, Japan. That time, the women's team clocked 41.98 seconds, and men's team completed the race in 37.78 seconds.