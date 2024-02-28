“I am so excited to wear that USA across my chest” - Tara Davis-Woodhall expresses excitement as she jets off for World Athletics Indoor Championships

American track and field athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall has expressed her excitement about visiting Glasgow, Scotland, for the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024. The 24-year-old will be representing her country in the long jump event of the three-day tournament, scheduled from March 1 to 3.

Davis-Woodhall has shown her prowess in the long jump at several events. She won the silver medal at the events at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. At the age of 17, Davis-Woodhall set the American junior women’s record in the indoor long jump. Nevertheless, she was placed sixth at the event at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Most recently, she won the long jump event at the US Indoor Championship on February 16 and 17. Her exceptional performance advanced her for the World Indoor Championships and Tara Davis-Woodhall could not be more than happy for it.

On Tuesday, the athlete took a flight to Glasgow, Scotland, expressing her sheer excitement and pride for the opportunity to represent the USA, internationally. The former University of Georgia student shared a picture of her plane’s window seat and captioned it:

“traveling alone has got me in all the feels. I used to pray for moments like this, where I would be traveling the world and compete at international competitions. Today I will arrive at Glasgow, Scotland to represent the USA in the long jump. I promise to represent my country the best I can. I am so excited to wear that USA across my chest again. This is just the beginning.”

At the 2024 US Indoor Championships, Tara Davis-Woodhall won the long jump in her fifth attempt by leaping her personal best of 23 feet, 6 3/4 inches. Her performance stood as the longest indoor jump so far in 2024 and the second longest in U.S. women’s history. It also ranked sixth in the all-time world rankings.

Tara Davis-Woodhall was stripped of her 2023 US Indoor Championship title

In 2023, Tara Davis-Woodhall clinched her career’s first national title in the long jump at the 2023 US Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The athlete leaped a terrific 6.99 meters on February 17. However, within a few days, the honor slipped off the athlete’s hands after she tested positive for cannabis.

On April 26, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) revealed that the American athlete’s drug test found the presence of THC. It is a chemical found in cannabis, marijuana, and hashish, substances prohibited under World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) rules.

As a consequence, the athlete was given a one-month suspension that commenced on March 21. The USADA also explained that the athlete’s suspension was reduced to a month because her use of cannabis occurred out of competition.

Moreover, she had completed a substance abuse treatment program that helped in easing her ban.