"I got to have some fun in the 100m" - American sprinter Allyson Felix recalls winning a 100m event back in 2008

Allyson Felix announced her retirement last year, but the legacy she left in the sport of track and field is still appreciated. She recently recalled winning a 100m event way back in 2008.

Most of her victories in international competitions during her professional career came in the 200m, 400m and relay events. But Allyson Felix has competed in the 100m events as well. Recently, the former sprinter shared a video of her competing in the 100m event on Instagram, and said that she got to have fun in the 100m once in a while.

Felix wrote:

"Once in a while I got to have some fun in the 100m 🤗"

The video shared by the former sprinter is from the Qatar Athletics Super Grand Prix event, which was held in 2008. Felix clocked a time of 10.93 to win the women's 100m title.

According to runblogrun.com, the other competitors alongside Allyson Felix for the women's 100m title at the 2008 Qatar Athletics Super Grand Prix include Jamaica's Sherone Simpson and Sheri-Ann Brooks, Susanthika Jayasinghe of Sri Lanka, USA's Ebony Floyd, Canada's Priscilla Lopes-Schliep and Bahamas' Christine Amertil.

The results of the women's 100m final at the 2008 Qatar Athletics Super Grand Prix in Doha, as reported on runblogrun.com, are attached below:

Allyson Felix, USA: 10.93 Sherone Simpson, JAM: 11.09 Sheri-Ann Brooks, JAM: 11.14 Susanthika Jayasinghe, SRI: 11.24 Ebony Floyd, USA: 11.29 Priscilla Lopes-Schliep, CAN: 11.53 Christine Amertil, BAH: 11.61

Top Five Personal Best Times of Allyson Felix in Women's 100m event

While the 200m and 400m events featured some of the career-best victories of Allyson Felix, she had some appreciable performances in the women's 100m events as well.

Her best-ever time in the women's 100m came in the 2012 London Olympics finals when she clocked a time of 10.89 seconds in the finals of women's 100m event. But Felix could only secure a fifth-place finish in the finals.

The former sprinter's second personal best time in the 100m event was during the 2012 IAAF Diamond League Meeting in Doha, during which she clocked a time of 10.92 seconds. Her third personal best time is 10.93 seconds, which she ran in the 2008 Qatar Athletics Super Grand Prix in Doha.

Felix's fourth personal best time was also during the 2012 London Olympics. She clocked a time of 10.94 seconds in the second semifinals of the 100m at the London Olympics. The American athlete clocked her fifth personal best time of 10.96 seconds at the 2008 US Olympic Team Trials in Eugene.