"I just paused" - Allyson Felix reacts to breaking 4x100 relay world record

Allyson Felix is one of the best track and field athletes. She is also one of the most decorated women in Olympic track and field history and the most decorated American track and field athlete. Her laurels don't end with the Olympics, she is also the most decorated athlete in the history of the World Championships.

Having competed in five editions of the Olympic games, Allyson Felix announced her retirement in 2022. In a reel posted to her Instagram account on Jan. 30, 2023, Allyson posted a video of her reacting to the race in which she and her teammates broke the world record in the 4x100 relay. She captioned the reel "40.82".

Reacting to the video of the 4x100 meter relay, the Olympic gold medallist said:

"I had this moment where I just paused. I saw 40.82. And I was like, that's not a four by one time, that's crazy. It took a moment to process like what had just happened. So the four by one (4x100 meter relay) was at the very end of the Olympics. Everybody was just really calm and I think we felt really confident."

Speaking about the other teams in the 4x100 meter relay, Allyson claimed that Trinidad and Tobago were always a strong team. She then had some words of praise for Jamaica. Allyson Felix said that Jamaica's rivalry with the USA is intense, fun and fierce.

Allyson Felix continued:

"There's definitely like nerves as well. Because it isn't just you, the team is depending on you and also the country. Shelly is one of the greatest starters there has ever been and Tianna (Madison) runs just the best first leg that I have ever seen. Shelly gets out so well and Tianna is just really killing it on the outside. This is me on the second leg, the traditional leg that I run and I bring it to Bianca (Knight). I remember just like screaming after I handed it out to her."

She said finishing off the race was going to be special. Allyson Felix claimed that she loved the way Carmelita pointed toward the clock during that iconic moment. She stated that Carmelita and Tianna were so excited. The former track and field athlete added:

"There we are with our new world record. 40.82. It was so cool to be part of this race and this is another moment I'll never forget."

This 4x100 meter relay was during the 2012 London Olympics. Trinidad and Tobago didn't complete the race because Michelle-Lee Ahye couldn't pass the baton to Kelly-Ann Baptiste on time.

Team USA won the gold medal in a world record time followed by Jamaica and Ukraine in second and third place, respectively.

Fans and Followers react to Allyson Felix and her teammates breaking the 4x100-meter relay world record

After Allyson Felix posted a reel in which she reacted to Team USA breaking the world record and winning the gold medal in the 4x100-meter relay during the 2012 London Olympics, several fans and followers of Allyson Felix reacted to the reel. Some of the reactions are attached below.

One of her followers wrote:

"I still watch that race on YouTube and it will forever give me chills!! Pure perfection!"

Another one of her followers wrote:

"This is STILL the GREATEST relay race, male or female, in the history of humanity! Not only SMASHING the world record but beating the 2nd place Jamaicans who set their national record, AND beating the 3rd place Ukrainians who set their national record!!! I still get chills every time I watch this race, and I have a photo of the winners on my IG homepage! So proud of Madison/Felix/Knight/Jeter, the FASTEST TEAM EVER!!! 😁👍🏾👍🏾❤️🇺🇸"

Yet another of Allyson Felix's followers wrote:

"Y’all were FLYINGGG 🔥👏❤️"

A few more reactions are attached below:

"No one like Tianna Madison on first leg - - she goes into beast mode. Loved that team."

"Tianna consumed everyone on that first leg 😍😍😍"

"Such an incredible moment! The perfect race by all 4 of you"

"That's a race I wont forget!!!"

"Watched that live and about 100 times since every so often on YouTube. I still get goosebumps."

"That is my favorite race and I rewatch it often. So iconic"

"One of your really most iconic races and your best relay race. I never get tired of watching it. Allyson Felix the Great!🙌🏽"

"It was an inspired performance. Despite Jamaica having 3 of their top sprinters: Shelly Ann Pryce, Kerron Stewart, & Victoria Campbell , US team seemed to beat them in each leg. Great memorable performance !"

"It is cathartic to hear Allyson narrate her 4x100 experience. I cherish my racing days, and relay teams, and watching this clip brought tears to my eyes. There is so much heart in racing that I can’t watch races without getting emotional. Love it."

Several fans and followers expressed nostalgia for the women's 4x100-meter relay finals at the 2012 London Olympics. Despite the race being a decade old, the memories of Team USA winning the gold medal with a world record time are still fresh in everyone's minds.

