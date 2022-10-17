"When I was younger it was about medals" - Allyson Felix on training for the Olympics after becoming a mother [THROWBACK]

Allyson Felix is the most decorated American track and field athlete. She has won seven Olympic gold medals across five Olympic Games. Her last competitive appearance was during the World Athletics Championships in July this year. She has since retired from the sport.

After her return from the 2020 Olympic games, Allyson Felix was interviewed last year by the crew of CBS This Morning. During the interaction, she spoke about her Olympic accomplishments and her future endeavors, including how life has been following her entry into motherhood.

What was training like for Allyson Felix upon her return from maternity break?

Host Dana Jacobson asked Allyson Felix about her experience training for the Olympics since childbirth and how she managed the resulting changes to her body. Allyson termed training and life post-pregnancy a different and humbling experience. It took her a while to regain top form.

"For me, this Olympics was so much different when I was younger. It was so much about, you know, the medals, and winning, and the performance, and it still was."

According to the athlete, during her younger days, most of the focus was on medals, winning, and the performance. Allyson feels that all these things are still important but a different experience collectively after she gave birth to a child.

The athlete added that she wanted to represent other mothers out there and show them that they can overcome adversity. She was proof and inspiration that that they could get back to their best selves and perform at their best even after giving birth.

Further in the conversation, Dana congratulated Allyson Felix for winning one gold medal and one bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics. She then proceeded to ask Allyson about her reunion with her daughter.

The track and field star thanked Dana and said this was her longest period away from her daughter. It was a sweet and amazing moment for Allyson Felix to be reunited with her daughter.

She was further asked if her skills as a mother were required after she returned home as the US's most decorated track and field athlete. Allyson replied that she faced such a situation shortly after returning from the Olympic Games.

She had received a call from her daughter's school that Camryn (Felix's daughter) was sick. Allyson felt that she was immediately back in mommy mode. Dana quipped lightheartedly that Allyson would be the fastest mom to pick up her daughter from school.

The California-born athlete was then asked about having surpassed Carl Lewis as the most decorated American track and field athlete in the history of the Olympics. Allyson said she felt honored to be mentioned in the same legendary status as Carl Lewis. He has been an endless inspiration for her. She was happy about her experience participating in the Olympic games throughout her career.

Tony Doukopil joined the conversation saying that Allyson had to be in peak physical condition throughout her career, but since the Olympics had ended, she could be more relaxed and eat her favorite foods. He asked Felix whether she was going to spend more time relaxing on her couch.

Allyson Felix, with a huge smile on her face, responded that she was able to eat a lot of her favorite foods and her family cooked some catfish, red beans, and rice for her. Allyson concluded the conversation by saying how she was enjoying her time back home post the 2020 Olympics.

Allyson Felix's medal tally at the Olympics

Allyson at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Allyson won a total of 11 medals at the Olympic Games during her athletic career, including seven golds, three silvers, and one bronze. Felix participated in her very first Olympic games in 2004. She ran the 200 meters and won a silver medal.

Again, she qualified for the 200m and women's 4 x 400m relay at the 2008 Summer Olympics but missed out on qualifying for the 100m by a narrow margin. At the 2008 Olympics, Allyson ran her season best at 21.93 seconds in the 200 meters but finished second to Veronica Campbell of Jamaica. This was the second consecutive time Allyson Felix finished second behind Veronica in 200m at the Olympics.

She eventually won the gold medal for Team USA in the women's 4 x 400m relay event at the 2008 Olympics. This was Allyson's first Olympic gold medal of her career. During the 2012 Summer Olympics, she competed in the 100m, 200m, 4 x 100m relay, and 4 x 400m relay events.

Allyson Felix finished fifth in the 100m event. She finally won her first individual gold medal at the Olympics by winning the 200m event in her third attempt. In her previous attempts at the 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics, she finished second behind Veronica Campbell. Allyson competed in the women's 4 x 100m relay and 4 x 400m relay team events. Her team won gold medals in both the events.

During the 2016 Rio Olympics, Felix won a silver medal in the 400m event. Allyson and her team emerged victorious in the 4 x 100m relay and 4 x 400m relay events. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Allyson Felix won one gold medal and bronze medal in the 4 x 400m relay and 400m events.

Poll : 0 votes