"To achieve impossible!" - Fans react to Allyson Felix accepting the 2022 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award

Allyson Felix won Sports Illustrated's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award earlier this month. She is the most decorated American Track and Field Athlete in Olympic history, having won a total of 11 Olympic medals.

According to Sports Illustrated, the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award celebrates an individual whose dedication to the ideals of sportsmanship has spanned decades. Additionally, it celebrates athletic careers that have impacted the world.

Allyson has had an excellent career as a track and field athlete. She retired from the sport in the month of July this year. After receiving the Muhammad Ali Legacy Award, Felix posted a photo of herself at the award function. The photo was posted on Instagram on December 21, 2022, along with the caption:

"When I first started running, I had no idea why I ran. I knew I wanted medals and wanted to win, but I didn't know why. I finally understand why I ran--it's to try to make the world better for my daughter and every other woman on this planet. I could only accomplish what I've accomplished because of the legend @jjoynerkersee. Thank you for seeing and recognizing the change I'm working to put into the world @sportsillustrated."

In her caption, Allyson claimed that she ran to make the world better for her daughter and every other woman on the planet. One of Allyson's followers reacted to her Instagram post. The follower wrote:

"To achieve impossible!"

Allyson's on-track, as well as off-the-track contributions, have helped her win the Muhammad Ali Legacy award.

Fans and followers of Allyson Felix rushed to the comments section to react to the American track and field athlete's post.

One of the followers wrote:

"inspiration😍"

American athlete Talitha Diggs reacted with heart emojis:

"❤️❤️"

Citius Mag founder and former Sports Illustrated writer Chris Chavez wrote:

"👏👏👏👏"

Another one of her followers wrote:

"👏🔥🙌you’ve inspired me and my students! THANK YOU!"

A few more fan reactions have been attached below.

"Superstar 🏆👑legend lady ❗️Thank you for being a beacon of goodness and brilliance 👏🏾👏🏾💫💫💐💐😊😊"

"Gotta love Allyson"

"You inspire 🔥❤️"

"Holiday blessings to you and your family! Continue to let your light shine!!! Strength, beauty and intelligence 🙏🏾❤️💯"

"Queen"

"Congratulations"

"Happy holidays to you and your family and thank you for all you did for the sport track and field"

Allyson Felix fans looked extremely happy and inspired after their favorite athlete was awarded Sports Illustrated's 2022 Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.

How many medals did Allyson Felix win at her last Olympic games?

Allyson Felix's last Olympic games were the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She made her Olympic debut at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. At her last Olympic games, Allyson clinched two medals, including one gold medal and one bronze medal.

Her first medal at the Tokyo Olympics was a bronze medal in the 400 meters. Allyson Felix started in Heat 3 and finished with a time of 50.84, qualifying for the semifinals. She started in Semifinal 3 and finished with a time of 49.89. This was her season-best time in the 400 meters, which helped her qualify for the finals.

Felix's time in the semifinals was the second-slowest qualifying time. In the finals, the American track and field athlete started in lane nine and finished with a time of 49.46, which was enough to clinch a bronze medal. This was her 10th overall Olympic medal.

Gold medalists Allyson Felix, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States during the medal ceremony for the Women's 4 x 400m Relay of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Her final medal in the Olympics was a gold medal. Allyson Felix and her teammates Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and Athing Mu represented Team USA in the 4x400-meter. They finished the event with a winning time of 3:16.85.

This gold medal was Allyson Felix's 11th Olympic medal, making her the most decorated American Track and Field Athlete in Olympic history.

Poll : 0 votes