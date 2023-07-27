“I'm so excited” - Dolly Parton teams up with NBC Olympics for new single video

Dolly Parton has partnered with NBC Olympics to release a new music video aimed at promoting the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, which are scheduled to commence one year from today.

The video showcases Parton's rendition of two iconic rock anthems by Queen, "We Are The Champions" and "We Will Rock You". These tracks are part of her upcoming album, Rockstar, which draws inspiration from her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The album is slated for a global release on November 17.

Dolly Parton @DollyParton pic.twitter.com/C4RCGVO7fV I’m so excited to team up with @NBCOlympics for the official music video of my new single “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You.” Check it out and mark your calendars for Paris 2024! 🏅 dolly.lnk.to/WATCMV

Parton took to Twitter to announce the music video, expressing her excitement about collaborating with NBC Olympics. She encouraged her followers to watch the video and save the date for Paris 2024. Parton tweeted:

"I’m so excited to team up with @NBCOlympics for the official music video of my new single, "We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You." Check it out and mark your calendars for Paris 2024!"

The video itself features a captivating display of Olympic moments, including iconic highlights, breathtaking ceremonies, and inspiring athletes from past and present Games. Among the Olympians and teams showcased in the video are Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, Katie Ledecky, the US women's soccer team, and the US men's and women's basketball teams, alongside numerous international athletes.

Erin Gemmell, Katie Ledecky, Bella Sims and Alex Shackell of Team United States pose during the medal ceremony for the Women's 4 x 200m Freestyle Relay Final

Additionally, the video captures Parton's performance against the backdrop of the glistening Eiffel Tower. It concludes with a scene of Parton surrounded by enthusiastic fans in a packed stadium, all united in singing "We Are The Champions" before transitioning into "We Will Rock You".

NBC Olympics & Paralympics countdown to Paris 2024

NBC Olympics & Paralympics commemorated the one-year countdown to the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics on Twitter.

The upcoming event is scheduled to kick off on July 24, 2024, with non-medal competitions, followed by the grand Opening Ceremony on July 26. The first medals are set to be awarded on July 27, likely in the shooting category, while the final medals will be handed out on August 11, coinciding with the Closing Ceremony, most likely featuring the women's basketball finals. The Paris Paralympics will subsequently take place from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

The 100th anniversary of the Paris Olympics, held in 1924, falls on July 27. After London, Paris will become only the second city to host the Olympics three times.

Looking ahead to the summer of 2024, NBCU has plans to provide extensive coverage of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics across its various networks and streaming platform, Peacock. As part of its preparations, NBCU will launch a one-year campaign on August 28, 2023, to generate excitement and anticipation for its coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.