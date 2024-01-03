"I'm the pressure" - Elaine Thompson-Herah pens message in light of New Year

Jamaican athlete Elaine Thompson-Herah recently wished her fans a happy new year on her social media. The women’s 100m runner posted an image of herself and described it as “pressure” in her latest post.

She welcomed 2024 donning a stylish ensemble on the big day. The athlete carried an elegant black bodysuit with V cuts at the waist on either side. Moreover, she tied a shimmery black skirt along with a pair of white gladiator heels. Thompson-Herah completed her look with a white purse and a pair of large white earrings.

Sharing the picture on her X (formerly known as Twitter), the Olympic medallist captioned her post as,

“I can’t be pressured because I’m the PRESSURE. Happy New Year ”

Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked a stunning 10.54s at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene, Oregon in August 2021.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Thompson-Herah ran 21.53s. However, she came second on the list when another Jamaican athlete ran within 21.41s at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Besides this, Thompson-Herah also boasts a gold medal and a silver medal from the 2015 world championships in the 4x100m relay and 200m race. Moreover, in the 2022 world championship, she won a silver medal in the 4x100m relay and a bronze medal in the 100m race.

Lastly, in the 2023 world championship, Elaine Thompson-Herah won another silver medal in the 4x100m relay race.

Elaine Thompson-Herah parted from her temporary coach ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Elaine Thompson-Herah made headlines in November 2023 for separating from her temporary coach, Shanikie Osbourne.

The athlete’s sports management agency, ANDI Sports Management, revealed in a press release that the coach’s pay package posed as a major issue, causing the athlete to change her coach.

The press release read,

"The package provided by the former coach; by any measures of what is the norm for such services; was extremely excessive and without any flexibility to negotiate the other party. Collectively, we had no choice but to seek the services of another coach."

Thompson-Herah hired her former coach in August. Under Osbourne, she won the silver medal in the 4x100m relay at the 2023 World Championships. She also won a third-place finish at the Diamond League Finale in September.