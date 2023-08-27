World Athletics Championships 2023: Day 8 Final Results 

The eighth day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships featured Armand Duplantis being crowned the world champion once again. Day 8 was also an impressive one for Team USA as they added three more gold medals to their overall tally.

Team USA completed a double swoop in the 4x100m relay events, claiming gold medals in both men's and women's category at the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Chase Ealey successfully defended her world title in the shot put event. Meanwhile, Team Canada secured two gold medals on Day 8 with the help of Pierce LePage and Marco Arop.

Women's Marathon Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

The final of the women's marathon started as the first event on the eighth day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships. Amane Beriso Shankule claimed her first ever World Championships gold medal by winning the women's marathon event.

(L-R) Silver medalist Gotytom Gebreslase of Team Ethiopia, Gold medalist Amane Beriso Shankule of Team Ethiopia, and Bronze medalist Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi of Team Morocco pose for a photo during the medal ceremony for the Women's Marathon during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

She clocked a time of 2:24:23 to finish ahead of her fellow teammate and defending world champion Gotytom Gebreslase. It looked like that all three medals would be claimed by Team Ethiopia but Yalemzerf Yehualaw was surpassed by Morocco's Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi. The Moroccon long distance runner clocked a time of 2:25:17 to win the bronze medal.

The top 10 of the women's marathon final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Amane Beriso Shankule (ETH): 2:24:23 (SB) Gotytom Gebreslase (ETH): 2:24:34 (SB) Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi (MAR): 2:25:17 Lonah Chemtai Salpeter (ISR): 2:25:38 (SB) Yalemzerf Yehualaw (ETH): 2:26:13 Rosemary Wanjiru (KEN): 2:26:42 Selly Chepyego Kaptich (KEN): 2:27:09 Nazret Weldu (ERI): 2:27:23 (SB) Lindsay Flanagan (USA): 2:27:47 Dolshi Tesfu (ERI): 2:28:54

Men's Pole Vault Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

The men's pole vault was one of the most exciting events on Day 8 of the World Championships as Armand Duplantis successfully defended his crown. The top three of this year's World Championships was same as last year but in a different order.

Duplantis produced a jump of 6.10m to retain his title. He took three attempts to clear 6.23m but it was unsuccessful. Ernest John Obiena came closest to the Swedish pole vaulter. Obiena who claimed the bronze medal in Eugene was the only other competitor to clear 6.00m but was unable to clear 6.05m and 6.10m.

(L to R) Silver medalist Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines, bronze Christopher Nilsen of Team United States, gold medalist Armand Duplantis of Team Sweden and bronze medalist Kurtis Marschall of Team Australia pose for a photo after the Men's Pole Vault Final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Last year's silver medallist Chris Nilsen finished in third place. Just like the women's pole vault, the men's pole vault also witnessed a medal being shared between two athletes. USA's Nilsen and Australia's Kurtis Marschall shared the third place and bronze medal.

The top eight of the men's pole vault final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Armand Duplantis (SWE): 6.10m Ernest John Obiena (PHI): 6.00m (AR) (tie) Kurtis Marschall (AUS): 5.95m (PB) and Christopher Nilsen (USA): 5.95m (SB) No fourth place as two athletes tied for bronze medal Thibaut Collet (FRA): 5.90m (PB) Huang Bokai (CHN): 5.75m = (PB) Ben Broeders (BEL): 5.75m Zach McWhorter (USA): 5.75m

Women's Shot Put Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Chase Ealey successfully defended her title with a season's best throw of 20.43m. Her title in 2022 made her the first American woman to clinch the World Shot Put title at the World Championships.

Gold medalist Chase Ealey of Team United States celebrates after winning the Women's Shot Put Final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Canada's Sarah Mitton completed a throw of 20.08m in round five but Ealey completed a throw of 20.43m. The 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Champion, Maggie Ewen finished in sixth place with a throw of 19.51m.

While Mitton's throw of 20.08m was strong enough to clinch the silver medal, China's Gong took home the bronze medal.

The results of the women's shot put final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Chase Ealey (USA): 20.43m (SB) Sarah Mitton (CAN): 20.08m (SB) Lijiao Gong (CHN): 19.69m Auriol Dongmo (POR): 19.69m Danniel Thomas-Dodd (JAM): 19.59m Maggie Ewen (USA): 19.51m Maddison-Lee Wesche (NZL): 19.51m (PB) Jessica Schilder (NED): 19.26m Jorinde Van Klinken (NED): 19.05m Yemisi Ogunleye (GER): 18.97m Jiayuan Song (CHN): 18.90m Sara Gambetta (GER): 18.71m

Men's 800m Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Canada's Marco Arop who finished in third place in Eugene, went on to win the gold medal in Budapest. With this victory, Arop became the first-ever gold medallist for Canada in the men's 800m at the World Championships according to World Athletics.

Silver medalist Emmanuel Wanyonyi of Team Kenya, gold medalist Marco Arop of Team Canada, and bronze medalist Ben Pattison of Team Great Britain pose for a photo after the Men's 800m Final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

He clocked a time of 1:44.24 to finish at the top of the podium. Emmanuel Wanyonyi finished in second place with a time of 1:44.53 to claim the silver medal. Ben Pattison of Great Britain took home the bronze medal with a time of 1:44.83.

The result of the men's 800m final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Marco Arop (CAN): 1:44.24 Emmanuel Wanyonyi (KEN): 1:44.53 Ben Pattison (GBR): 1:44.83 Adrian Ben (ESP): 1:44.91 Slimane Moula (ALG): 1:44.95 Tshepiso Masalela (BOT): 1:45.57 Bryce Hoppel (USA): 1:46.02

Women's 5000m Final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon claimed her second gold medal of the 2023 World Athletics Championships by clinching the women's 5000m title. She finished in first place with a time of 14:53:88.

Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya reacts to winning the Women's 5,000m Final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Defending champion Gudaf Tsegay finished in 13th place while Olympic champion Sifan Hassan finished in second place with a time of 14:54.11. Kenya's Beatrice Chebet claimed the bronze medal followed by her fellow teammate Margaret Chelimo Kipekemboi finished in fourth place.

Elise Cranny who claimed the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Champion title in the women's 5000m finished in ninth place.

The result of the women's 5000m final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Faith Kipyegon (KEN): 14:53.88 Sifan Hassan (NED): 14:54.11 Beatrice Chebet (KEN): 14:54.33 Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN): 14:56.62 Ejgayehu Taye (ETH): 14:56.65 Medina Eisa (ETH): 14:58.23 Freweyni Hailu (ETH): 14:58.31 Tanaka Nozomi (JPN): 14:58.99 Elise Cranny (USA): 14:59.22 Laura Galvan (MEX) and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk (KEN): 14:59.32 None Maureen Koster (NED): 15:00.78 Gudaf Tsegay (ETH): 15:01.13 Alicia Monson (USA): 15:04.08 Francine Niyomukunzi (BDI): 15:15.01 Nadia Battocletti (ITA): 15:27.86

Men's Decathlon of World Athletics Championships 2023

On Day 8 of the World Athletics Championships, Canada's Pierce LePage was crowned the men's decathlon title winner. He finished with a total of world-leading 8909 points to win the gold medal.

The men's 1500m was the final round in the men's decathlon event which was held in the afternoon session of Day 8 of the World Championships. In the 1500m round, LePage earned 681 points.

Another Canadian athlete Damian Warner finished in second place with a total of 8804 points.

Gold medalist Pierce Lepage of Team Canada celebrates winning the Men's Decathlon final on day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Lindon Victor of Grenada claimed the bronze medal with 8756 points. Estonia's Karel Tilga finished in fourth place with 8681 points. Harrison Williams of the USA finished in seventh place.

Leo Neugebauer of Germany was on top of the points table at the end of decathlon events on day seven but he dropped to fifth place in the final points table.

The top eight of the men's decathlon as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

Pierce LePage (CAN): 8909pts (WL) Damian Warner (CAN): 8804pts (SB) Lindon Victor (GRN): 8756pts (NR) Karel Tilga (EST): 8681pts (PB) Leo Neugebauer (GER): 8645pts Janek Õiglane (EST): 8524pts Harrison Williams (USA): 8500pts Markus Rooth (NOR): 8491pts

Men's 4x100m relay final of World Athletics Championships 2023

Team USA consisting of Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, Brandon Carnes and Noah Lyles won the gold medal with a world-leading time of 37.38. With the victory in the men's 4x100m relay, Noah Lyles claimed his third gold medal in Budapest.

(L to R) Brandon Carnes, Christian Coleman, Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley of Team United States celebrate winning gold in the Men's 4x100m Relay Final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Team Italy finished in second place with a season's best time of 37.62. Jamaica finished in third place followed by Great Britain & NI in fourth place. South Africa didn't finish the race, while Brazil was disqualified.

The results of the men's 4x100m relay final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

United States (USA) 37.38 (WL) Italy (ITA) 37.62 (SB) Jamaica (JAM) 37.76 Great Britain & NI (GBR) 37.80 (SB) Japan (JPN) 37.83 France (FRA) 38.06

Women's 4x100m final of World Athletics Championships 2023

It was a double delight for Team USA in the relays as their women's team also clinched the 4x100m title. Team USA consisting of Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, Gabrielle Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson took home the 4x100m title with a Championship Record time of 41.03.

Gold medalists Gabrielle Thomas, Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, and Sha'Carri Richardson of Team United States celebrate wth their new championship record after winning the Women's 4x100m Relay Final during day eight of the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

The Jamaican Team finished in second place with their season's best time of 41.21 followed by Team Great Britain in third place. With Team USA's victory in the women's 4x100m relay, Sha'Carri Richardson claimed her second gold medal in Budapest.

Team Netherlands and Ivory Coast did not finish the race while Switzerland was disqualified. The results of the women's 4x100m relay final as revealed on the World Athletics Official Website is attached below:

United States (USA) 41.03 (CR) Jamaica (JAM) 41.21 (SB) Great Britain & NI (GBR) 41.97 (SB) Italy (ITA) 42.49 Poland (POL) 42.66 Germany (GER) 42.98

Today (August 27) will be the final day of the 2023 World Athletics Championships and a total of eight finals are set to be held.