World Athletics Championships Day 9: Schedule, start time, live stream details and more 

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 27, 2023 10:30 IST
Day 8 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Team USA celebrates after winning the men's 4x100m and women's 4x100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

The 2023 World Athletics Championships, the nine-day mega event will enter the last day on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The ongoing event witnessed a few spectacular moments, including Noah Lyles winning the double individual gold in 100m and 200m in a single championship. The final day will feature a total of eight events, all events being the finals.

Day 8 witnessed Team USA winning both the men's 4x100m relay and women's 4x100m relay world title. Day 9 will see events from track and field, including the Javelin Throw and Marathon.

Day 9 schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The ninth day of the championships will be similar to that of Day 8 with two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon featuring all the finals. The schedule, as disclosed by the World Athletics website, is given below.

Morning session

  • 7:00 - M Marathon (Final)

Afternoon Session

  • 20:00 - W High Jump (Final)
  • 20:15 - M Javelin Throw (Final)
  • 20:20 - M 5000 Metres (Final)
  • 20:45 - W 800 Metres (Final)
  • 21:05 - W 3000 Metres Steeplechase (Final)
  • 21:37 - M 4x400 Metres Relay (Final)
  • 21.50 - W 4x400 Metres Relay (Final)

All mentioned timings are in local time.

Where to watch the Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Fans from the USA, Canada, India, the UK, Germany, and Australia can watch the Day 9 events on the channels/streaming apps mentioned below. The streaming details mentioned below are according to the World Athletics official website.

United States of America: The viewers in the USA can watch the events on CNBC, NBC, and USA.

Canada: The fans can watch the events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on CBC.

UK: The fans can watch the events on BBC1, BBC2, and BBC Red Button 1.

India: The viewers can watch the events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Jio Cinema App.

Hungary: The fans can watch the events on M4 Sport.

France: The fans in France can watch the events of Day 7 on France 2, France 3, and France 4.

Germany: The fans can watch the events on ARD and ZDF.

Netherlands: The viewers can watch the events from Day 7 on NPO1 and NPO3.

Australia: Australian fans can watch the events on SBS and SBS VICELAND.

New Zealand: Fans from New Zealand can watch the events on Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 7, and Sky Sport Select.

Quick Links

