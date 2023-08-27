World Athletics Championships Day 9: Schedule, start time, live stream details and more 

The 2023 World Athletics Championships, the nine-day mega event will enter the last day on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

The ongoing event witnessed a few spectacular moments, including Noah Lyles winning the double individual gold in 100m and 200m in a single championship. The final day will feature a total of eight events, all events being the finals.

Day 8 witnessed Team USA winning both the men's 4x100m relay and women's 4x100m relay world title. Day 9 will see events from track and field, including the Javelin Throw and Marathon.

Day 9 schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The ninth day of the championships will be similar to that of Day 8 with two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon featuring all the finals. The schedule, as disclosed by the World Athletics website, is given below.

Morning session

7:00 - M Marathon (Final)

Afternoon Session

20:00 - W High Jump (Final)

20:15 - M Javelin Throw (Final)

20:20 - M 5000 Metres (Final)

20:45 - W 800 Metres (Final)

21:05 - W 3000 Metres Steeplechase (Final)

21:37 - M 4x400 Metres Relay (Final)

21.50 - W 4x400 Metres Relay (Final)

All mentioned timings are in local time.

Where to watch the Day 9 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Fans from the USA, Canada, India, the UK, Germany, and Australia can watch the Day 9 events on the channels/streaming apps mentioned below. The streaming details mentioned below are according to the World Athletics official website.

United States of America: The viewers in the USA can watch the events on CNBC, NBC, and USA.

Canada: The fans can watch the events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on CBC.

UK: The fans can watch the events on BBC1, BBC2, and BBC Red Button 1.

India: The viewers can watch the events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Jio Cinema App.

Hungary: The fans can watch the events on M4 Sport.

France: The fans in France can watch the events of Day 7 on France 2, France 3, and France 4.

Germany: The fans can watch the events on ARD and ZDF.

Netherlands: The viewers can watch the events from Day 7 on NPO1 and NPO3.

Australia: Australian fans can watch the events on SBS and SBS VICELAND.

New Zealand: Fans from New Zealand can watch the events on Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 7, and Sky Sport Select.