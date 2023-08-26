World Athletics Championships 2023: Day 7 Final Results

The Day 7 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships was a remarkable one for Team USA. It featured a total of four finals.

Noah Lyles won his second gold medal in the championships in the men's 200m. Team USA athletes bagged four medals, including Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Erriyon Knighton.

Men's 200m Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles after winning the men's 200m finals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Noah Lyles cruised to victory in the men's 200m, winning his second World Champion title in Budapest after the 100m race. The 26-year-old finished in an impressive time of 19.52 seconds.

Erriyon Knighton finished second with a time of 19.75 seconds. Letsile Tebogo had to settle for third place with a time of 19.81 seconds. Kenny Bednarek, who was also a favorite for 200m, finished fifth with a time of 20.07 seconds behind Zharnel Hughes' 20.02 seconds.

The top 9 of the men's 200m final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships:

Noah Lyles (USA): 19.52 Erriyon Knighton (USA): 19.75 Letsile Tebogo (BOT): 19.81 Zharnel Hughes (GBR): 20.02 Kenneth Bednarek (USA): 20.07 Andre De Grasse (CAN): 20:14 Alexander Ogando (DOM): 20.23 Andrew Hudson (JAM): 20.40 Joseph Fahnbulleh (LBR): 20:57

Women's 200m Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Shericka Jackson after winning the women's 200m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships Budapest

The Jamaican Sprinter, Shericka Jackson defended her title in the women's 200m by leaving behind Sha'Carri Richardson and Gabby Thomas. Jackson completed her race in 21.41 seconds, creating a championship record.

Thomas ran her sprint in 21.81 seconds with Richardson finishing third with a time of 21.92 seconds. Darlly Neita and Dina Asher-Smith had to settle for fifth and seventh places respectively.

The top 8 of the Women's 200m final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships:

Shericka Jackson (JAM): 21.41 (CR) Gabrielle Thomas (USA): 21.81 Sha'Carri Richardson (USA): 21.92 (PB) Julien Alfred (LCA): 22.05 Darlly Neita (GBR): 22.16 (PB) Anthonique Strachan (BAH): 22.29 Dina Asher-Smith (GBR): 22.34 Marie-Josee Ta Lou (CIV): 22.64

Women's Javelin Throw Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado, Haruka Kitaguchi, and Mackenzie Little after winning the women's Javelin Throw at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Japan's Haruka Kitaguchi won the world title in the women's Javelin throw with 66.73m. Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado finished second on the podium with a throw of 65.47m. Australia's Mackenzie Little finished behind Hurtado with a throw of 63.38m.

The top 11 of the Women's Javelin Throw Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships:

Haruka Kitaguchi (JPN): 66.73 Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado (COL): 65.47 (AR) Mackenzie Little (AUS): 63.38 Anete Kocina (LAT): 63.18 (SB) Victoria Hudson (AUT): 62.92 Shiying Liu (CHN): 61.66 (SB) Kelsey-Lee Barber (AUS): 61.19 Jucilene Sales De Lima (BRA): 60.34 Lina Muze-Sirma (LAT): 58.43 Jo-Ane Van Dyk (RSA): 57.43 Maria Lucelly Murillo (COL): 54.85

Women's Triple Jump Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Yulimar Rojas after winning the women's Triple Jump final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Venezuela's Yulimar Rojas was victorious at the women's Triple Jump with a spectacular jump of 15.08m. Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk finished second on the podium with a jump of 15:00m. Leyanis Perez Hernandez had to settle for third place with a jump of 14.96m.

Shenieka Ricketts and Thea Lafond were placed fourth and fifth respectively. Keturah Orji and Jasmine Moore finished 9th and 11th respectively.

The top 11 of the Women's Triple Jump Final of the 2023 World Athletics Championships:

Yulimar Rojas (VEN): 15.08 Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk (UKR): 15.00 (SB) Leyanis Perez Hernandez (CUB): 14.96 Shenieka Ricketts (JAM): 14.93 (SB) Thea Lafond (DMA): 14.90 (NR) Liadagmis Povea (CUB): 14.87 (SB) Kimberley Williams (JAM): 14.38 (SB) Dariya Derkach (ITA): 14.36 (SB) Keturah Orji (USA): 14.33 Ottavia Cestonaro (ITA): 14.05 Jasmine Moore (USA): 13.54

