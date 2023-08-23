"I put that respect on me" - Sha'Carri Richardson expresses after her well-deserved victory in the 2023 World Athletics Championships 

Sha'Carri Richardson won the world title in the women's 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. She completed her race in a spectacular 10.65 seconds.

Richardson's 10.65-second dash in women's 100m is the fastest time in the history of the World Athletics Championships and has made her the fifth fastest woman. She earned the top position on the podium by leaving behind the two Jamaican sprinters, Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

In a post-race interview on track with NBC Sports, Richardson appreciated herself when asked if she felt she earned the two Jamaicans' respect.

"Not even just the Jamaicans. I feel like I’ve earned the respect for myself," said Richardson. "That’s the biggest thing for me. Not just the world but for Sha’Carri Richardson. I put that respect on me for me," she expressed.

Jackson won the silver medal by completing her race in 10.72 seconds, with Fraser-Pryce coming third in 10.77 seconds.

Richardson's victory in Budapest is worthy of attention, as the American sprinter had to miss the 2022 WAC and Tokyo Olympics. She spoke about being silent and letting her performance do the talking.

“It’s been a lot. I’ve been going through but to overcome all of that and my work speaking for itself. Being so silent this year because I wanted my performance to be all the words that I needed to speak myself. It feels amazing. It feels like everything is paid off,” expressed Richardson.

She commended herself and expressed her joy for performing well in the championships.

"I’ve been downplaying myself for so long and this entire season. I know I belong, I know I deserve to be here and it just feels amazing to execute that as well," she said.

Sha'Carri Richardson's strenuous road to the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Sha'Carri Richardson poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the women's 100m at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Sha'Carri Richardson's victory in Budapest has not been an easy one. She had missed qualifying in the women's 100m and 200m at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships, which resulted in her not competing at the 2022 WAC in Eugene, Oregon.

Richardson was suspended for testing positive for consumption of marijuana and lost her opportunity to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was waived off at the 2022 US trials for the consumption of prohibited drugs which she did after her mother's death.

Sha'Carri Richardson's achievement in Budapest sums up a good redemption story. She will further compete in the women's 200m in Budapest.