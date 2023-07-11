"I saw Shericka...I was like, 'They can’t let us have anything'" - Gabby Thomas reacts to reclaiming world lead from Shericka Jackson

Gabby Thomas had a whirlwind Sunday at the 2023 USA National Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Competing in the 200m finals, the American sprinter emerged victorious with a world lead time of 21.60s, beating the world lead in the 200m set by Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson earlier in the same day.

Jackson had set the world lead time at the Jamaica Track and Field Championships just a few hours before Thomas competed in the 200m finals at the 2023 USA National Track and Field Outdoor Championships. In a video posted on Twitter by Chris Chavez, founder of Citius Mag, Thomas reacted to the world lead tussle caused on Sunday. She said:

"I was like come on. So I came back from my semifinal, I went on my phone, I saw Shericka (Jackson) got like 21.70 (21.71). I was like, 'They can't let us have anything...anything'. So alright, well I'm gonna have to bring my A-game, if not at this trials meet or Budapest."

She sadded:

"So, it put me immediately into a different mindset. I was like my PB is not gonna be good enough. So I really need to start honing in and make sure that I'm prepared and so going into that final, I had that mindset."

The American sprinter had clocked a time of 21.86 in the semifinals in Eugene. Jackson then claimed the world lead with a time of 21.71 in the 200m finals in Jamaica, prompting Thomas to up her game for the finals of her event.

On the final day, Gabby Thomas brought her A-game to the 200m finals at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships to win the title as well as regain the world lead with a time of 21.60.

Gabby Thomas shares her excitement after winning 200m title

Gabby Thomas was crowned the 200m champion at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Sunday, July 9. In her recent post on social media, the American sprinter shared her excitement on claiming the 200m title.

She posted pictures from the event on Instagram and captioned them:

"It never stops feeling just as exciting!!Last night was a testament to months of determination, the amazing team I have built around me, and the talented women in the sport who continue to raise the bar. Another US title today, but I’m even more excited for what’s to come. See you in Budapest 👏🏽❤️ #wabudapest23"

With her run at Eugene, Gabby Thomas was able to grab the world's attention towards her. She will be looking forward to winning the 200m title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships as well.

The 2023 World Athletics Championships will be held from August 19 to 27 at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest. The first round of women's 200m will be held on August 23. The women's 200m finals is scheduled on August 25.

