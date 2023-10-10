"Peeing my pants, too funny" - Ryan Lochte reacts to his AI-generated yearbook picture

Ryan Lochte is no stranger to internet trends. He recently decided to take part in the popular AI Yearbook challenge, demonstrating his sense of humor with a touch of youth.

Lochte, who has won 12 Olympic medals in his professional swimming career, recently pleased his Instagram followers by posting the funny outcomes of his AI-generated yearbook images. Thanks to an amazing photo-editing program called Epik, the AI Yearbook challenge has taken social media by storm.

The program creates a collection of 60 distinct yearbook-style images for each individual based on only 8–12 selfies. The magic happens thanks to artificial intelligence, which expertly converts these selfies into classic 1990s-style yearbook photographs, complete with a variety of haircuts, clothing, stances, and tongue-in-cheek superlatives.

Despite being 39 years old, Lochte decided to jump on the bandwagon by submitting a few of his recent selfies to the app. When the pictures were ready, he shared them right away in a funny Instagram reel. Ryan Lochte playfully went through his AI-generated yearbook images in the video, exhibiting a range of results ranging from side-splittingly humorous to downright strange.

Some of the pictures bore little resemblance to him, while others managed to capture his likeness surprisingly well. With a sense of amusement, he captioned the video:

"Alright I hopped on the bandwagon for this AI yearbook thing.. peeing my pants haha too funny #yearbook."

"I look astonishing" - Ryan Lochte compliments new look created by his wife Kayla

Ryan Lochte has a lot on his plate these days. However, one aspect he doesn't seem overly concerned about is his graying hair, a matter his wife Kayla Rae Reid is determined to address.

In a lighthearted moment shared on his Instagram account, Lochte uploaded a video showcasing his wife's endeavor to tackle his graying hair. The caption read:

"@kaylaraereid trying to get rid of my greys, haha!."

The video begins with Lochte sitting comfortably in a chair, shrouded in a towel to avoid any hair color disasters. While Kayla, a former Playboy model and beauty influencer, prepares a bowl of hair dye, he lovingly cradles their baby in his arms. She proceeds to apply the dye to Lochte's graying roots with a lighthearted mood. She quips:

"Ryan is trying to get rid of his grays, so I have some brown."

Lochte interjects with a jest, saying:

"Wait! Wait! I'm not trying to get rid of them. You said you wanted me to get rid of it."

Curious, he seeks clarification from Kayla, asking, "Honey, you know my whole head has a lot of gray?" Kayla reassures him with a mischievous smile, saying, "Just watch."

As the video nears its end, Ryan Lochte playfully confirms the remarkable results of his wife's efforts with a charming compliment.

"I look astonishing," he says.