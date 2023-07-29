"Ik y’all are going to enjoy it" - Noah Lyles expresses excitement for his upcoming docuseries with NBC Sports

American sprinter Noah Lyles is excited to share a part of his sporting journey with his fans in the upcoming docuseries, Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project. The 26-year-old had first officially announced the series on July 5. Recently, the athlete reminded the world that its release is just a few days away.

The upcoming documentary on Lyles is a two-part series that will feature a behind-the-scenes look at his 2023 outdoor season. Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project has been produced by NBC Sports in partnership with Global Athletics & Marketing Inc. Directed by Scott Boggins, the show is set to premiere on August 18, exclusively on Peacock.

"Ik y'all are going to enjoy it. We really have been trying to show that behind the experience that you can't get from just watching my social media"

As the premiere of the series is nearing, Noah Lyles recently took to Twitter to share his excitement with his fans. He also shared the press release of his upcoming series and added a caption that read:

Part One, set to premiere on August 18, will show the athlete’s 200m victory at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, Paris Diamond League meet, and the USATF NYC Grand Prix.

Viewers will also get to see his training base in Orlando, Florida. Moreover, the series will also share Noah Lyles’ experience at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championship.

The highlight of part one is his conversation with the biggest sprint legend, Usain Bolt. Part Two will be released on September 15 and would feature Lyles defending his title in the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

Noah Lyles broke Usain Bolt’s record of sub-20s 200m races

On July 23, Lyles competed in the 200m race at the London Diamond League event. Competing against the strongest of athletes, he managed to dominate in the category with an impressive time frame of 19.47s. Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo and Zharnel Hughes of Great Britain, achieved second and third place, respectively.

Moreover, it was not just a regular win for him. Instead, he surpassed the legendary Usain Bolt’s record of 34 sub-20s 200m race wins with his 35th victory at the championship.

After the event, he expressed his happiness to the BBC.

"I said it was going to be fast. I told Zharnel he could easily break that British record and he smashed it."

Furthermore, he spoke about his affinity with the 200m event:

"The 200 will always be mine. She's my wife. Fourth 200 of the year. I'm not letting go of her. She's mine."