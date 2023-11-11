In pictures: Sha'Carrie Richardson visits her school in Dallas, felicitated, gets her own day and more

American athlete Sha’Carri Richardson was recently honored in her hometown of Dallas, Texas. On November 10, the Dallas Independent School District decided to name the track in John Kincaide Stadium after the 23-year-old athlete. The felicitation is a result of Sha’Carri Richardson’s stunning run in the 2023 season.

Sha’Carri Richardson would have made her hometown proud by winning medals in the 2023 World Athletics Championships. The former LSU student became the fastest woman in the world by winning the 100m race in Budapest, in August. She grabbed another gold by anchoring a terrific win for Team USA in the 4x100m relay race. Richardson also clinched the bronze medal in the 200m race.

Richardson speaking at the ceremony (Image via @dallasschools)

Her recent performances captured the imaginations of fans across the globe considering the setbacks she faced in her personal and professional life in 2021 and 2022.

Richardson with the students (Image via @dallasschools)

Therefore, to felicitate the athlete, Dallas ISD organized a special ceremony for Richardson at the Ellis Davis Field House. It shared a couple of pictures from the event on its X (formerly known as Twitter) which saw the athlete addressing students and dignitaries from the city.

Richardson addressing the audience (Images by @dallasschools)

She was also seen cutting a cake that was presented in her honor. Moreover, at the end of the ceremony, she spent some fun time with students and also expressed the nostalgia she felt for the Dallas track.

Richardson cutting cake at the ceremony (Image via @dallasschools)

At the felicitation ceremony, Sha’Carri Richardson donned a beautiful fluorescent green skirt and jacket along with a mesh top. She completed her stylish look by keeping her hair open, wearing a pair of black heels, and carrying a small black handbag.

Sha’Carri Richardson performed a mind-blowing gesture at her athletic comeback

Richardson at the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

In 2021, Sha’Carri Richardson missed out on making her Olympic debut after testing positive for cannabis consumption. She later admitted that she used drugs to cope with the pressure of qualifying in the Olympic Trials while emotionally dealing with her biological mother’s death.

She tried to make her comeback at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic but was placed ninth. Richardson did not participate in the 2022 World Championships in Oregon and failed to reach the 100m and 200m finals at the 2022 USATF Championships.

The American track athlete made it to the World Championships in 2023 by winning the 100m race at the USATF Championships. In an attempt to make the occasion memorable, Sha’Carri Richardson tossed her iconic orange wig and flaunted her original hair, a few seconds before the race started.

When asked about the thought behind her gesture, she told Talking With Tee,

“I want to show you guys that I am still that girl, but I am better. I am still that girl, but I am stronger. I am still that girl, but I am wiser. So I had to shed old and present the new," said Richardson.

Expand Tweet

The stadium expectedly cheered for Richardson when she performed her statement-making move. Her win at the 2023 USATF Championships sets her up perfectly to make her debut at the 2024 Paris Olympics.