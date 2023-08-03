"One day I'll tell my TRUE story" - Sha'Carri Richardson on when she was forced to do an interview after a positive drug test in 2021

Sha'Carri Richardson has become a force to be reckoned with in the women's 100m and 200m events. She has shown significant progress over the course of her career. The American sprinter has revealed that she was forced to do an interview after a positive drug test in 2021.

Back in 2021, Sha'Carri Richardson clocked a time of 10.86 seconds in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials, but after the conclusion of the race, it was revealed that the American tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana. She accepted a one-month suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

After this incident, Sha'Carri Richardson was interviewed on the "Today Show" in 2021. But in her recent tweet, the American sprinter said that she was forced to do the interview with the Today Show. She tweeted the interview and wrote:

"I’ll never forget, I was forced to do this interview. One day I’ll tell my TRUE story 🫶🏽🫶🏽🫶🏽"

Richardson also stated that she would tell her true story one day. The true story mentioned by the sprinter can only be known when she reveals it. But this isn't the first time that Sha'Carri Richardson has spoken about the interview since 2021.

She has already tweeted about her interview with the "Today Show" in 2022. The American sprinter wrote:

"I wish I never did this . I wish I had the choice when it was time for me to tell my story."

Sha’Carri Richardson @itskerrii I wish I never did this . I wish I had the choice when it was time for me to tell my story. twitter.com/TODAYshow/stat…

What did Sha'Carri Richardson say in her 2021 interview?

After accepting her suspension for an anti-doping rule violation, Sha'Carri Richardson's chances of competing in the Tokyo Olympics were shattered. In the aftermath of these incidents, she gave an interview.

In her interview with the "Today Show", the American sprinter said:

"I want to take responsibility for my actions. I know what I did, I know what I'm supposed to do ... and I still made that decision. But I'm not making an excuse or looking for any empathy in my case, but, however, being in that position in my life, finding out something like that, something that I would say is probably one of the biggest things that have impacted me ... that definitely was a very heavy topic on me"

"I apologize. As much as I’m disappointed, I know that when I step on the track, I don’t represent myself. I represent a community that has shown me great support, great love, and I failed you all. So I apologize for the fact that I didn’t know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions. I greatly apologize if I let you guys down, and I did."

TODAY @TODAYshow



Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. “Don’t judge me, because I am human… I just happen to run a little faster.”Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii) speaks with @SavannahGuthrie about her failed drug test. pic.twitter.com/aZKTDhYn6Z

But since her comeback from this incident, Sha'Carri Richardson has become one of the most dominant sprinters in the world in the 100m and 200m. Most recently, she competed in the 100m and 200m events of the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. She won the gold medal in the 100m while finishing as the runner-up in the 200m.

Richardson will be gearing up for the 2023 World Athletics Championships, which will be held from August 19-27 in Budapest.