Rai Benjamin is fresh off winning four straight national titles in the 400m hurdles. He won the 400m hurdles title in the recently concluded 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. Although he has expressed doubts about his participation in the Monaco Diamond League, he is hopeful of competing in the event if his health supports him.

In a tweet posted on July 11, Rai Benjamin claimed that he ran 30 hurdles in the weekend at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. He also added that he will be taking a couple of days before deciding his next step. The American hurdler wrote:

"I’d like to reiterate. I have not ran in 8 weeks. I’ve just ran 30 hurdles this weekend in 3 DAYS. I’m taking a couple days to decide what to do next. It would be GREAT to line up in Monaco. But my health and body comes first."

Noah Lyles agreed with Benjamin's tweet and wrote, "Can't run if you not healthy." The American Hurdler has been dealing with health issues even prior to the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. According to the official Olympics website, he was injured in the Mt. SAC Relays in April.

While Benjamin thought it was a strained quad, instead, it ended up being an irritated nerve in his back as per the aforementioned source. Back in May, the American Hurdler revealed that he had COVID.

The 25-year-old stated in his tweet that he hadn't run in eight weeks prior to the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Despite the setbacks faced along the way, Benjamin brought his A-game to the track and clocked a time of 46.62 in the 400m hurdles finals at the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

The Monaco Diamond League will be held on July 21. Fans will have to wait for Benjamin's final decision.

Rai Benjamin's performance in 400m hurdles in World Championships and National Championships

Rai Benjamin has been an important athlete for the USA in the 400m hurdles. He competed in the 2019 and 2022 World Championships in the men's 400m hurdles and finished as the runner-up on both occasions.

The American Professional Hurdler finished as the runner-up in 400m hurdles at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well. But as far as the national championships are concerned, Benjamin is a force to be reckoned with.

He won the 400m hurdles title at the 2019 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, 2021 US Olympic Trials, 2022 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, and most recently, the 2023 USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships.

Despite the upcoming events, Rai Benjamin's main focus would be the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. The first round of men's 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships will be held on August 20. The semifinal is scheduled on August 21. And the much-awaited 400m hurdles final will be held on August 23.

